Baseball fans will still be able to watch games at Capaha Field from Cherry Hill this spring, despite ongoing construction.

Doug Gannon, director for Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, said the road and parking on the hill will be accessible and people will be able to set up lawn chairs to watch games.

The curb and gutter on the hill has already been poured, and a sidewalk will be added outside of it. Barricades will remain up in the area for safety reasons until improvements are complete.

"We don't want cars to pull up onto that curb and gutter and collapse it, because there's nothing on the backside of it to support it right now," Gannon said.

Portable restrooms will be placed in the area — as they have been in the past. A permanent restroom in the area will be usable once it is connected to the sidewalk system.

The director estimated construction will be complete around the end of April. It is being handled by municipal employees.

Capaha Pond

Perhaps the most significant part of the renovations to the historic park in the heart of Cape Girardeau has been to the pond. The improvements were made in conjunction with Cape Girardeau Public Works.

The pond was dredged back to its original 15-foot depth as part of the renovations.

A new boardwalk and sidewalk, as well as new lighting, were added at the pond.

It will be a great environment for those looking to fish or stroll around the pond, Gannon said.

"The pond is really the real focal point of that park, and we are real, real pleased with the outcome of the pond," Gannon said.