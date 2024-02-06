The Cherokee Ridge Girl Scouts camp in Southeast Missouri will close permanently Dec. 16 and the property will be sold.

The board of directors of the Missouri Heartland Girl Scouts council made that decision Friday.

Cherokee Ridge has been a popular destination for area Girl Scouts since it opened in 1966.

The decision came as a surprise to Scout leaders in Southeast Missouri, many of whom were upset by the decision, said Gabbie Hodgkiss, a Scout leader from Sikeston, Missouri.

ï¿½I think they didnï¿½t see it coming,ï¿½ said Hodgkiss, who is involved in efforts to save Camp Latonka. Both the Cherokee Ridge and Latonka camps are in Wayne County.

Cherokee Ridge is on a 1,100-acre tract of land near Sam A. Baker State Park on the banks of the St. Francis River.

Camp Latonka is near Wappapello Lake on an 800-acre site. Hodgkiss said the board has been mulling whether to close Camp Latonka for several years.

Hodgkiss said the Camp Latonka property canï¿½t be sold by Missouri Heartland because the property is owned by the Army Corps of Engineers, which operates Wappapello Lake. The Girl Scouts lease the property for $1 a year, she said.

The Missouri Heartland board decided to ï¿½divestï¿½ Cherokee Ridge at its meeting, according to a news release.

Board members also discussed the Latonka camp site and ï¿½will be doing additional research before taking any further action on this property,ï¿½ council spokeswoman Lori Enyart said in the news release.

Anne Soots, CEO of the Springfield, Missouri-based council, said in the release ï¿½we understand the emotional toll divesting Cherokee Ridge may have on some members. This decision was not an easy one.ï¿½

Soots said, ï¿½We have tried for 10 years to find a sustainable solution to managing our property portfolio while maintaining our fiscal responsibilities.ï¿½

She added fewer than 10 percent of its girl members attend a resident camp.

ï¿½Our board of directors made this difficult, yet necessary, decision to move our council forward,ï¿½ she said.

The Missouri Heartland council has 9,500 members, according to Enyart.