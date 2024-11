Check out Halloween survival guide for Southeast Missouri

October is for apple picking, pumpkin carving and ghost stories, and all are available in Southeast Missouri. Here is the ultimate Halloween survival guide:

Perryville Pumpkin Farm in Perryville, Missouri

Perryville Pumpkin Farm in Perryville, Missouri

Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville

Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville

Beggs Family Farm in Sikeston, Missouri

Beggs Family Farm in Sikeston, Missouri

Bloomsdale Fun Farm in Bloomsdale, Missouri

Bloomsdale Fun Farm in Bloomsdale, Missouri

Embrace Macabre in Cape Girardeau

Embrace Macabre in Cape Girardeau

Haunted Museum Scavenger Hunt in Cape Girardeau

Haunted Museum Scavenger Hunt in Cape Girardeau

Cape Grace Pumpkin Patch in Cape Girardeau

Cape Grace Pumpkin Patch in Cape Girardeau

Black Forest Haunted Ghost Town in Cape Girardeau

Black Forest Haunted Ghost Town in Cape Girardeau

Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau

Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau

Boo at the Dew on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and Oct. 31, in Bloomsdale, Missouri

Boo at the Dew on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and Oct. 31, in Bloomsdale, Missouri

"Halloweentown" on Friday, Oct. 20, in Cape Girardeau

"Halloweentown" on Friday, Oct. 20, in Cape Girardeau

"Hocus Pocus" on Friday, Oct. 20, in Cape Girardeau

"Hocus Pocus" on Friday, Oct. 20, in Cape Girardeau

Reel Riffs: "Night of the Living Dead" on Friday, Oct. 20, in Cape Girardeau

Reel Riffs: "Night of the Living Dead" on Friday, Oct. 20, in Cape Girardeau

"Hocus Pocus" on Friday, Oct. 20, in Daisy

"Hocus Pocus" on Friday, Oct. 20, in Daisy

Trunk or Treats

Trunk and Treat at Sonic on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Cape Girardeau

Howl-O-Ween Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Cape Girardeau

Fall-O-Ween Jesus Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 28, in Jackson

Harleyween Trunk-Or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 28, in Scott City

St. Paul Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 29, in Jackson

Grace Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 29, in Cape Girardeau

Rent Semo's Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 30, in Cape Girardeau

Notre Dame Trick or Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 31, in Cape Girardeau

Library Trick or Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 31, in Perryville, Missouri

Shawnee Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 31, in Cape Girardeau

Drive-Thru Trick or Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 31, in Jackson

Crisp Museum Trick or Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 31, in Cape Girardeau

Abbey Road Trick or Treating on Tuesday, Oct. 31, in Cape Girardeau