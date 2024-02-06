Chateau Girardeau residents, staff receive first COVID-19 vaccinations

The first round of the two-shot Moderna vaccine regimen was administered Tuesday to long-term care residents of Chateau Girardeau, a continuing care retirement community at 3120 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.

Stephanie Holland, Chateau’s media and communications director, said Walgreens employees vaccinated 93% of Chateau’s assistant-living and skilled-nursing residents, who were required to sign documentation accepting the dose.

In all, including staff, 170 people received the initial inoculation.

Walgreens informed Chateau it is the recipient of the first vaccine clinic in Cape Girardeau.

“We are adhering to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines to vaccinate first those in Phase 1A,” Holland said.