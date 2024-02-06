All sections
NewsFebruary 16, 2023

Chateau Girardeau resident celebrates 104th birthday

Friends and family gathered Wednesday, Feb. 15, for a surprise party to help Jane Stephens celebrate her birthday. But it wasn't just any birthday -- Stephens turned 104. But she said she doesn't feel a day over 76. Stephens and the attendees celebrated at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau with cake, ice cream and soda, and Stephens was given a cookies in the shape of a beer mug and another designed to look like a Bud Light.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Birthday girl Jane Stephens smiles as friends and family sing "Happy Birthday" during a surprise party Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau. Stephens turned 104.
Birthday girl Jane Stephens smiles as friends and family sing "Happy Birthday" during a surprise party Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau. Stephens turned 104.

Friends and family gathered Wednesday, Feb. 15, for a surprise party to help Jane Stephens celebrate her birthday.

But it wasn't just any birthday — Stephens turned 104. But she said she doesn't feel a day over 76.

Stephens and the attendees celebrated at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau with cake, ice cream and soda, and Stephens was given a cookies in the shape of a beer mug and another designed to look like a Bud Light. Stephens drinks a beer or two each day, according to her daughter, Susan Elrod.

Jane Stephens holds cookies made into a beer mug and a Bud Light bottle during a surprised 104th birthday party Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau. Stephens drinks one or two beers a day, her daughter said.
Jane Stephens holds cookies made into a beer mug and a Bud Light bottle during a surprised 104th birthday party Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau. Stephens drinks one or two beers a day, her daughter said.
Jane Stephens holds cookies made into a beer mug and a Bud Light bottle during a surprised 104th birthday party Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau. Stephens drinks one or two beers a day, her daughter said.
Jane Stephens holds cookies made into a beer mug and a Bud Light bottle during a surprised 104th birthday party Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau. Stephens drinks one or two beers a day, her daughter said.Alyssa Lunsford

For fun, Stephens likes to watch sports and read, and some of her favorite things are the American flag and flowers.

Elrod and Stephens' daughter-in-law, Martha Stephens, said Jane Stephens loves to play dominoes, and is very good at it.

"She likes to play dominoes and we will play all afternoon. We probably play twice a week with her, and all afternoon," Elrod said.

Jane Stephens beat them both the last time they all played, Martha Stephens said.

