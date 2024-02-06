Chateau Girardeau resident celebrates 104th birthday

Friends and family gathered Wednesday, Feb. 15, for a surprise party to help Jane Stephens celebrate her birthday.
But it wasn't just any birthday — Stephens turned 104. But she said she doesn't feel a day over 76.
Stephens and the attendees celebrated at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau with cake, ice cream and soda, and Stephens was given a cookies in the shape of a beer mug and another designed to look like a Bud Light. Stephens drinks a beer or two each day, according to her daughter, Susan Elrod.
For fun, Stephens likes to watch sports and read, and some of her favorite things are the American flag and flowers.
Elrod and Stephens' daughter-in-law, Martha Stephens, said Jane Stephens loves to play dominoes, and is very good at it.
"She likes to play dominoes and we will play all afternoon. We probably play twice a week with her, and all afternoon," Elrod said.
Jane Stephens beat them both the last time they all played, Martha Stephens said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.