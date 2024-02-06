Chateau Girardeau resident celebrates 104th birthday

Jane Stephens holds cookies made into a beer mug and a Bud Light bottle during a surprised 104th birthday party Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau. Stephens drinks one or two beers a day, her daughter said. Alyssa Lunsford

For fun, Stephens likes to watch sports and read, and some of her favorite things are the American flag and flowers.

Elrod and Stephens' daughter-in-law, Martha Stephens, said Jane Stephens loves to play dominoes, and is very good at it.

"She likes to play dominoes and we will play all afternoon. We probably play twice a week with her, and all afternoon," Elrod said.

Jane Stephens beat them both the last time they all played, Martha Stephens said.