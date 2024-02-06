Chase from Cape to Illinois leads to suspect's apprehension

A motorist led Cape Girardeau police on a high-speed chase Tuesday night.
According to police Sgt. Joey Hann, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for alleged traffic violations about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Ellis and Walnut streets. The driver did not yield and fled into Illinois, Hann said.
Officers pursued and found the vehicle crashed into a Mississippi River diversionary channel near Route 3. The suspect, identified as Nicholas Talley, 26, of Jackson, allegedly swam across a diversionary channel of the Mississippi River. Officers located the suspect on the other side of the channel.
Talley has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, felony resisting arrest and driving while suspended. He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond.
