A successful charter school and YMCA partnership in Atlanta sparked plans to construct an indoor aquatic center on the Jefferson Elementary School campus in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau public schools superintendent Neil Glass described the charter school and YMCA as "a community center." Glass said, "It got me thinking, 'Hey, this is what we need.'"

Those operating the Charles R. Drew Charter School and the YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta East Lake Family Branch describe it as a unique partnership that has benefited both students and the community.

Don Doran, who heads up the charter school, said, "It is a huge win when you have a Y and a school that work closely together."

Parrish Underwood, executive director of the East Lake YMCA, described the partnership as "really robust."

The partnership, which grew out of the Purpose Built Communities redevelopment model, has helped transform a once poverty-stricken and crime-ridden Atlanta neighborhood into a thriving community.

Local city, school and community leaders said Cape Girardeau's struggling south-side neighbhorhood would benefit from a Purpose Built Communities model focusing on education, mixed-income housing and community wellness.

City and community leaders have traveled to Atlanta twice since 2016 to view the progress in the East Lake neighborhood.

In August 2017, city manager Scott Meyer and top officials with the Cape Girardeau School District, including Glass, visited the East Lake neighborhood and came away impressed with the redevelopment success and how schools can contribute to the progress.

A seamless connection

In Atlanta's East Lake neighborhood, the YMCA and the elementary school were constructed at the same time about 20 years ago but by different contractors, according to Doran.

While separate structures, they are physically connected.

The buildings have a matching exterior and similar interior design, Doran said. "Architecturally, it is a match," he said.

The facilities are connected, but have separate heating and cooling systems.

Underwood said, "There is an entryway. Students walk through a door and they are in the Y." They don't have to walk outside to travel to and from the school and YMCA.

"We have a whole generation of kids that are running around our community that don't know the difference between the Y and the school," he said.

Physical education classes for Drew School students, kindergarten through fifth grade, are held in the YMCA.

The YMCA also provides swim classes for Drew School students in second to fifth grades. Swim classes are considered electives for the charter school students, Underwood said.

Instructors for the classes are provided by the YMCA. "We treat it as if they are part of the school faculty," he said.

Underwood said the YMCA provides five physical education classes and two learn-to-swim classes daily.

Drew School pays the YMCA $125,000 annually for providing the classes, including the cost of instructors. The school's faculty and staff receive discounted memberships to the YMCA.

Doran views it as a good deal financially for the school.

"We don't run a swimming pool," he said, pointing out the high expense associated with pool operations.

The YMCA benefits too. The classes allow for use of YMCA facilities during the day when there is limited usage by YMCA members, Doran said.

The school shares its soccer/football field for YMCA activities when needed. Both entities share parking and buses.