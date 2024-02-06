Charley's Caring Boxes, First Friday and weaving it in

Michelle Prichard's son Charley is 10 and a student at Jackson public schools. Diagnosed with autism at age 2, he's been in special education classes all along, and, Prichard said, she saw potential to help.

Michelle Prichard

"Given the circumstances of what we're going through today with COVID-19, I knew that the special education teachers would have a more difficult time keeping their students busy and in their own space," she said. From her own experience with her son, she knows he needs a lot of interaction and sensory breaks.

There's a special room for that, but it might not be as readily available when school is back in session, she said.

"I felt like if they had their own box of sensory items, that could keep their hands and minds busy, and would help the teachers," Michelle Prichard said.

So, she and the rest of her family collected items Charley enjoys: Textured objects, such as fuzzy or rough or squishy surfaces, spinning objects, brightly-colored or shiny, all are going into the boxes.

"We're not just keeping minds and hands busy, but also giving students the opportunity to calm themselves down, or distract them if they're getting overwhelmed," Michelle said. "We just felt that the special education department had really helped us with our son Charley and they have really worked well with him. He's made so much progress since we moved here 4 years ago."

This felt like a good opportunity to give back, she said.

A fundraiser for the project is on Michelle Prichard's Facebook page. As of Wednesday morning, money raised is within $100 of the $1,000 goal, which will make about 130 boxes.

"It's been great to see not only the community surrounding the school district, but other people reaching out to kids with special needs," she said. "As a mom of a special needs child, it's wonderful for me to see, and makes me hopeful for the future for my son Charley."

First Friday tomorrow

Tomorrow is First Friday, and you know what that means: Downtown Cape Girardeau will be the spot. Check out individual businesses and galleries for specials and events.

Make and Take Weaving

Also tomorrow, from 4 to 8 p.m., and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, is a Make and Take Mini Weaving Class. It's free and open to the public for all ages. Visitors can drop in to view current exhibits, and take a mini weaving loom. Examples of finished mini weavings will be on view. Masks and social distancing required.

More info: www.rivercampus.org

Pop-Up Movie Night

"Trolls" will be the movie on display at the pop-up movie night, hosted by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation. The fun begins at 8 p.m. Friday at the Shawnee Park Sports Complex, 1157 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. Food trucks and vendors will be there, and the movie starts at 9. Free admission.

More info: (573) 339-6340 or search Facebook for the event page.