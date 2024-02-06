Charley's Caring Boxes, First Friday and weaving it in

Michelle Prichard's son Charley is 10 and a student at Jackson public schools. Diagnosed with autism at age 2, he's been in special education classes all along, and, Prichard said, she saw potential to help.
"Given the circumstances of what we're going through today with COVID-19, I knew that the special education teachers would have a more difficult time keeping their students busy and in their own space," she said. From her own experience with her son, she knows he needs a lot of interaction and sensory breaks.
There's a special room for that, but it might not be as readily available when school is back in session, she said.
"I felt like if they had their own box of sensory items, that could keep their hands and minds busy, and would help the teachers," Michelle Prichard said.
So, she and the rest of her family collected items Charley enjoys: Textured objects, such as fuzzy or rough or squishy surfaces, spinning objects, brightly-colored or shiny, all are going into the boxes.
"We're not just keeping minds and hands busy, but also giving students the opportunity to calm themselves down, or distract them if they're getting overwhelmed," Michelle said. "We just felt that the special education department had really helped us with our son Charley and they have really worked well with him. He's made so much progress since we moved here 4 years ago."
This felt like a good opportunity to give back, she said.
A fundraiser for the project is on Michelle Prichard's Facebook page. As of Wednesday morning, money raised is within $100 of the $1,000 goal, which will make about 130 boxes.
"It's been great to see not only the community surrounding the school district, but other people reaching out to kids with special needs," she said. "As a mom of a special needs child, it's wonderful for me to see, and makes me hopeful for the future for my son Charley."
Tomorrow is First Friday, and you know what that means: Downtown Cape Girardeau will be the spot. Check out individual businesses and galleries for specials and events.
Also tomorrow, from 4 to 8 p.m., and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, is a Make and Take Mini Weaving Class. It's free and open to the public for all ages. Visitors can drop in to view current exhibits, and take a mini weaving loom. Examples of finished mini weavings will be on view. Masks and social distancing required.
More info: www.rivercampus.org
"Trolls" will be the movie on display at the pop-up movie night, hosted by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation. The fun begins at 8 p.m. Friday at the Shawnee Park Sports Complex, 1157 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. Food trucks and vendors will be there, and the movie starts at 9. Free admission.
More info: (573) 339-6340 or search Facebook for the event page.
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation will hold a summer garage sale from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
More info: (573) 399-6342 or www.cityofcape.org/garagesales.
Florida-based author Barbara McAvoy grew up in Cape Girardeau, and added some of the area's rich history to a new book now available for purchase, "Haunted by the Past." It's the first in a planned series.
The Glenn House, River Tales mural and other Cape Girardeau landmarks are mentioned in the book, McAvoy said.
"I loved using Cape Girardeau as the setting of my book," McAvoy said. "It's one of the most beautiful places I've ever been, and my research revealed tons of surprising details. There were so many surprises, in fact, that I decided to make an entire series of books instead of just a standalone."
The book is available on Amazon.com now. Book 2 of the series, "Haunted by a Witch," is set for an Aug. 31 release.
Perry County Heritage Tourism is seeking a muralist to create a new work of art in downtown Perryville, Missouri. Trish Erzfeld is your contact for more information, trish@perryvillemo.com.
I talked with Trish back in June, right after the city's flagship mural was painted. If you haven't been to see it yet, it's on the SEMO Regional Planning building at 1 West St. Joseph St., and spells out "Perryville" with each letter representing something special about the city. It was painted by Murphysboro, Illinois, artist Christine Deshazo, and is the first in a planned series.
Cape Girardeau's public library has a new service: Dial-A-Story, at (573) 290-4455. Your choice of five books is at your fingertips.
Christy Mershon, co-president of the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau, will be giving tarot card readings at the Glenn House historic home, 325 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, starting at 7 p.m. Friday on the front porch. Suggested donations start at $15. A fundraiser is also underway on Facebook to help cover operating costs of the historic home, as tours have been less available due to COVID-19. Tour information is on Facebook @TheGlennHouse1883.
Tickets are still available for Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus production of "Bring it On: The Musical." Based on the hit film, the musical brings sass and sparkle to the story of rival cheerleaders in a big competition.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. tonight, Aug. 7 and 8, and Aug. 12 through 15; and at 2 p.m. Aug. 9 and 16.
Social distancing is being practiced for in-person attendance, and tickets to the livestream performance are also available. For tickets, contact the River Campus Box Office in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., (573) 651-2265, or visit www.RiverCampus.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.