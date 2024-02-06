Charleston woman receives Woman of the Year Award

Sheryl Lynette Branch-Maxwell, also known as Ms. Sherry, was named the recipient of the Women Legislators of Missouri's 2021 DeVerne Lee Calloway Woman of the Year Award.
State Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148/Benton) nominated Branch-Maxwell of Charleston, Missouri, who was one of several women in the state nominated for the award based on contributions to equality and social justice.
The award is named in honor of DeVerne Lee Calloway who was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 1962, and served nine terms before retiring in 1980. She is known for making hard-fought gains for education, children, the blind, disabled and elderly.
Branch-Maxwell currently serves as a program educator assistant at Lincoln University's Cooperative Extension Charleston Outreach Center. She has also implemented several programs in her community, including distributing food, clothing, shoes, face masks and personal hygiene products to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other honors Branch-Maxwell has received include the 2020 Mercy Seat M.B. Church Community Service Award, the 2017 Branch 4083 NAACP Community Service Recognition Award, the 2017 Daughters of Sunset Service Award and the Missouri Black Expo Community Service award.
