Charleston woman receives Woman of the Year Award

Sheryl Lynette Branch-Maxwell, also known as Ms. Sherry, was named the recipient of the Women Legislators of Missouri's 2021 DeVerne Lee Calloway Woman of the Year Award.

State Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148/Benton) nominated Branch-Maxwell of Charleston, Missouri, who was one of several women in the state nominated for the award based on contributions to equality and social justice.

The award is named in honor of DeVerne Lee Calloway who was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 1962, and served nine terms before retiring in 1980. She is known for making hard-fought gains for education, children, the blind, disabled and elderly.