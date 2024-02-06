Charleston woman arrested in Scott County

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Charleston, Missouri, woman early Wednesday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated in Scott County.
A Patrol report said Porsche Pratt, 30, was taken into custody shortly after 1 a.m. for alleged DWI. She was taken to Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety and released.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.