Charleston woman arrested for alleged drugs

A Charleston, Missouri, woman was arrested Friday for several alleged felony drug violations.
A state Highway Patrol report states Angela Riley, 52, was taken into custody Friday night for allegedly possessing four types of controlled substances -- methamphetamine, Diazepam and two unidentified substances. Each alleged violation is a felony. She was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register a motor vehicle.
She was taken to Mississippi County (Missouri) jail and released.
