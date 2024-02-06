All sections
October 9, 2021

Charleston native, Eddleman among veterans to be honored

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, native will be among five veterans inducted into Missouri Veterans' Hall of Fame's class of 2021 late this month. The late Charleston native, Maj, Gen. John G. "Jack" Waggener, will be inducted posthumously during a ceremony at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. The public is welcome to attend the ceremony. Mask-wearing requirements will be Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center guidelines...

Standard Democrat
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and Jim Eddleman tour Missouri's National Veterans Memorial on March 1, 2019.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and Jim Eddleman tour Missouri's National Veterans Memorial on March 1, 2019.Courtesy U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, native will be among five veterans inducted into Missouri Veterans' Hall of Fame's class of 2021 late this month.

The late Charleston native, Maj, Gen. John G. "Jack" Waggener, will be inducted posthumously during a ceremony at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. The public is welcome to attend the ceremony. Mask-wearing requirements will be Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center guidelines.

Waggener was raised in Charleston and attended the U.S. Military Academy. He served from 1948 to 1976 and was a combat veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He was commanding officer of the 45th Engineering Group in Vietnam and a commanding general at Fort Leonard Wood, where the west gate is named after him. After retirement, Waggener was very active in Rotary in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and at the Lake of the Ozarks and in the Association of the U.S. Army. He served as a member of the Osage Hospital Board for eight years and advised Rep. Ike Skelton on issues concerning base realignment and closures.

Inductees to the Veterans' Hall of Fame require a Missouri connection, honorable military service and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation.

In addition to Waggener, the 2021 class inductees are: James M. Eddleman of Perryville, Missouri; John A. Gordon of Columbia, Missouri; Velma Bippen Jesse of St. Louis, Missouri; William L. Miller Sr. of Washington, Missouri; and James B. Tatum, Anderson of Missouri.

Maj. Gen. John G. "Jack" Waggener
Maj. Gen. John G. "Jack" Waggener

Eddleman was drafted into the Army in 1966 and fought in the Tet Offensive. As he transported the severely wounded to Medevac helicopters, he promised himself that, if he survived, he would find a way to honor his comrades who died. This promise ultimately led to the planning of Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. Eddleman and his family donated 47 acres of their 48-acre family farm and much of his savings. After much hard work, his vision of recreating the Vietnam Memorial in Perryville became a reality, and the wall officially opened in May 2019. He has been an active board member since its opening.

