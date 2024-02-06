Charleston native, Eddleman among veterans to be honored

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, native will be among five veterans inducted into Missouri Veterans' Hall of Fame's class of 2021 late this month.

The late Charleston native, Maj, Gen. John G. "Jack" Waggener, will be inducted posthumously during a ceremony at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. The public is welcome to attend the ceremony. Mask-wearing requirements will be Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center guidelines.

Waggener was raised in Charleston and attended the U.S. Military Academy. He served from 1948 to 1976 and was a combat veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He was commanding officer of the 45th Engineering Group in Vietnam and a commanding general at Fort Leonard Wood, where the west gate is named after him. After retirement, Waggener was very active in Rotary in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and at the Lake of the Ozarks and in the Association of the U.S. Army. He served as a member of the Osage Hospital Board for eight years and advised Rep. Ike Skelton on issues concerning base realignment and closures.