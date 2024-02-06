A large farming operation based in Charleston, Missouri, collected more than $2.78 million from the Trump administration’s farm bailout program, making it the biggest beneficiary of the federal payments nationwide.

The payments, made between September 2018 and April of this year, were part of a $12 billion aid package to provide a financial safety net for farmers hurt by the ongoing trade war with China.

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data analyzed by the not-for-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG), which was obtained by the Southeast Missourian, three DeLine farm operations with the same Charleston mailing address each received nearly $1 million in payments.

DeLine Farms Partnership received $987,768; DeLine Farms North, $975,625; and DeLine Farms South, $819,370, the data show.

More than $900,000 went to five other farm businesses, in Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee and two in Texas, according to The Associated Press.

Three other farming operations collected more than $800,000, according to information obtained by AP.

Most of the federal aid has gone to soybean farmers, who have suffered the most under China’s retaliatory tariffs, according to the news service.

The three DeLine Farms entities, for example, received $2.36 million in bailout money for their soybean crop, according to USDA data provided by Washington, D.C.-based EWG.

DeLine Farms and other high-payment farms received the benefits despite a $125,000 payment cap per individual in three different agricultural categories.

Under the Market Facilitation Program, payments are capped at $125,000 per eligible farmer who grows corn, cotton sorghum, soybeans and/or wheat.

The same cap applies to farmers in the dairy and hog business. A third $125,000 cap applies to farmers who produce sweet cherries and shelled almonds, which are specialty crops, according to a spokesperson for the USDA, who spoke only on background and refused to be named.

Partnerships

EWG senior economic analyst Anne Weir Schechinger said, “The way these farms get around that limit is just that they have multiple different partners in the farm. ... You can have an unlimited number of partners,” she said.

“You just have to be actively engaged in farming,” Schechinger said. But that doesn’t mean the person has to be working on the farm, she added.

“Most people think the money is going to people who are actually farming, and it is not,” she said. “It is going to people living in cities who are only peripherally related to farming.”

Technically, each member of the family or partnership has to be “actively engaged in farming,” but this requirement can be met through a phone conversation about what to plant and when to sell the crop, according to EWG spokeswoman Sarah Graddy.

The Southeast Missourian made several attempts to contact Donny DeLine and DeLine Farms for comment, but without success.

The newspaper made seven calls over a period of several days and at various times to a Charleston phone number listed on the DeLine Farms Partnership Facebook page. The newspaper also sent two Facebook messages to DeLine Farms. None of the Facebook messages or the voicemails left on the DeLine Farms answering machine were returned.

An attorney for the DeLine family, Robert Serio of Clarendon, Arkansas, told AP the three DeLine partnerships qualified legally for the payments and could have qualified for even larger payments were it not for the caps. He said each partnership farms around 27,000 acres and is made up of eight or nine partners who all meet the “actively engaged” in farming requirement.

In an email to the Southeast Missourian, the USDA spokesperson offered an example of how a farm could receive more than $125,000.

If a general partnership has five members and each member is determined to be actively engaged in farming in all three cap categories, then each partner could receive $375,000, the USDA staff member wrote.

“Therefore, with five members it is possible that the general partnership could receive up to, but not more than $1,875,000,” the spokesperson wrote.

“A large amount of assistance like this is likely to be audited by the department to ensure the recipients have met the necessary eligibility criteria,” the spokesperson wrote in the email.

“We have no reason to believe that the payments (to DeLine Farms) were not made in accordance with our policies, regulations and other actively engaged criteria to qualify for multiple payments across a single ‘entity,’” he wrote.

‘Legal tricks’

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican who has championed subsidy limits, told The Associated Press the bailout program is the latest example of how loopholes in federal farm subsidy programs allow large farms to collect far more than the supposed caps on that aid.

In a statement to AP, Grassley claimed some of the nation’s largest farms are receiving huge subsidies “through underhanded legal tricks.”

Grassley said, “They’re getting richer off the backs of taxpayers while young and beginning farmers are priced out of the profession. This needs to end.”

The senator added, “The Department of Agriculture needs to re-evaluate its rules for awarding federal funds and conduct more oversight of where it’s funneling taxpayer dollars.”