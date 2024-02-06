Charleston man seriously injured after deer hits ATV

CHARLESTON, Mo. — A Charleston man was seriously injured after his all-terrain vehicle was struck by a deer late Wednesday in Mississippi County.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 8:49 p.m. on Roue NN, three miles north of Charleston, Clifford T. Rolwing, 65, of Charleston was operating his ATV when his vehicle struck a deer in the roadway.
Rolwing was taken by ambulance to a hospital Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
