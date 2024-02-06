Charleston man jailed on drug charges

According to news release, White took possession of the paper towel and the items. Inside of the paper towel, he found two small clear plastic baggies containing a white crystal substance, which field-test positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Ingram was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled and transported to the Scott City Police Department where he was incarcerated pending the filing of formal charges. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with bond set at $5,000.