Charleston man jailed on drug charges

SCOTT CITY, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, man faces drug-related charges following a routine traffic stop in Scott City, Missouri.
On Monday, Scott City Police Officer Justin Bodendieck conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for defective equipment at the 92-exit ramp, according to a news release from the Scott City Police Department. While speaking with the driver, Juwanza Kwan Ingram, of Charleston, the officer said hecould smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from within the vehicle. Officer Kevin White arrived on the scene to assist and while Bodendieck was checking the driving status of Ingram. White approached the passenger side of the vehicle to speak with Ingram. White observed the driver attempting conceal some items wrapped in a paper towel between the front seat and the console.
According to news release, White took possession of the paper towel and the items. Inside of the paper towel, he found two small clear plastic baggies containing a white crystal substance, which field-test positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Ingram was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled and transported to the Scott City Police Department where he was incarcerated pending the filing of formal charges. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with bond set at $5,000.
