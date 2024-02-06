All sections
NewsJune 17, 2021

Charleston man injured in crash, arrested for alleged DWI

A Charleston, Missouri, man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 55 on Tuesday, and a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer cited him for driving while intoxicated. A Patrol report said Jeremy Simpkins, 33, was northbound on I-55 near the 147 mile marker when the 2002 Ford Explorer he was driving collided with the rear of a 2016 Freightliner driven by Jason Weaver, 37, of St. Louis...

Southeast Missourian

A Charleston, Missouri, man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 55 on Tuesday, and a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer cited him for driving while intoxicated.

A Patrol report said Jeremy Simpkins, 33, was northbound on I-55 near the 147 mile marker when the 2002 Ford Explorer he was driving collided with the rear of a 2016 Freightliner driven by Jason Weaver, 37, of St. Louis.

Simpkins's vehicle caught fire and left the roadway. He was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Weaver sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a Ste. Genevieve hospital.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

