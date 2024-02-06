Charleston man injured in crash, arrested for alleged DWI

A Charleston, Missouri, man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 55 on Tuesday, and a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer cited him for driving while intoxicated.
A Patrol report said Jeremy Simpkins, 33, was northbound on I-55 near the 147 mile marker when the 2002 Ford Explorer he was driving collided with the rear of a 2016 Freightliner driven by Jason Weaver, 37, of St. Louis.
Simpkins's vehicle caught fire and left the roadway. He was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
Weaver sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a Ste. Genevieve hospital.
