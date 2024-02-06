Charleston man found shot, dead

A Charleston, Missouri, man was found dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, and authorities said he had been shot.
A release from Robert Hearnes, director of Charleston Department of Public Safety, says Rodney Johnson, 50, was found at 724 Warren St.
No suspects were in custody.
Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at (573) 683-3737.
