Charleston man arrested for alleged property damage

A Charleston, Missouri, man was arrested Tuesday for alleged felony property damage.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Chante Lyons, 36, was arrested at about 1 p.m. in Scott County for alleged felony property damage and on a New Madrid County (Missouri) warrant.
He was taken to the county jail, where he was in custody in lieu of bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.