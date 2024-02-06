Charleston man arrested for alleged Cape Girardeau County incident

A Charleston, Missouri, man has been arrested in Cape Girardeau County for several crimes stemming from an incident last month.
According to an arrest warrant, Zy'Quan Williams, 18, faces five counts -- burglary and two counts each of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges are in connection with a Nov. 24 incident in which Williams allegedly fired shots at the entryway of a residence and then gained entry to the residence, where he allegedly pointed a weapon at a 16-year-old. The incident was caught on a doorbell surveillance camera, according to a probable-cause statement.
Records show Williams was booked into Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office jail Monday, Dec. 4.
Williams was arrested in Caruthersville, Missouri, on Sept. 28 in connection with a Sept. 23 shooting death of Hershal Grant, 19, of Hayti, Missouri. Authorities said at the time they expected to charge Williams with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, but a search of online court records Tuesday, Dec. 5, did not show any pending charges regarding the shooting.