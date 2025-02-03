A Cape Girardeau Police Department news release states that when officers arrived at the SportsPlex, they observed people leaving the facility while "panicked". Several witnesses told police that "approximately fifty spectators" were involved in the physical altercation.

The release states witnesses said the fight was broken up and Ivy stated, "I'll shoot this place up", and left the SportsPlex. According to the document, Ivy was found hiding in his vehicle in the parking lot, and officers found a 9 mm handgun in the vehicle.

The SportsPlex's Facebook post states, "It has been confirmed that there was no weapon inside the Sportsplex and no shots were fired inside or outside of the facility."

Ivy is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.