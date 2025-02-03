Cape Girardeau Police Department officers arrested a man for allegedly making a terrorist threat Sunday afternoon, Feb. 2, at the SportsPlex.
Mackenzie Ivy, 32, of Charleston, a coach of a visiting basketball team, was allegedly involved in an altercation with another visiting team's coach.
According to a Cape Girardeau SportsPlex Facebook post, the altercation took place during a travel basketball rental tournament game. "The game was stopped and the two coaches were asked to exit the facility," the post states. "As a precautionary measure, all other games were paused until the two opposing coaches left the building at which time the rental tournament and other facility activities resumed."
A Cape Girardeau Police Department news release states that when officers arrived at the SportsPlex, they observed people leaving the facility while "panicked". Several witnesses told police that "approximately fifty spectators" were involved in the physical altercation.
The release states witnesses said the fight was broken up and Ivy stated, "I'll shoot this place up", and left the SportsPlex. According to the document, Ivy was found hiding in his vehicle in the parking lot, and officers found a 9 mm handgun in the vehicle.
The SportsPlex's Facebook post states, "It has been confirmed that there was no weapon inside the Sportsplex and no shots were fired inside or outside of the facility."
Ivy is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.