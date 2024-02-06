Charleston High School institutes new cellphone policy

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Beginning Monday, students at Charleston High School are no longer permitted to bring their cellphones to school.
In a letter to parents, Jamarcus Williams, Charleston High School principal, said students will be asked to either not bring their phones to school or to check them into the office until the day is over. Students can opt-out of either option and choose to keep their phones in their possession turned off and out of sight throughout the entirety of the school day.
If the phone is sighted, however, it will be confiscated.
This includes smartwatches and any other devices that connect them to the internet. Students who check phones into the office may pick them up each day upon dismissal. As always, if student-parent contact is needed, parents may call the office.
According to the letter the change is because of many factors, including:
"As always, we feel the best way to contact your child throughout the day is to call the office for any types of messages or changes to their normal bus/pickup routine. We will make sure your message is delivered to your child promptly," Williams said in the letter.
Student devices will be locked up and returned upon dismissal or they may choose to not bring them at all. Any student who violates the new procedure will have their phone confiscated and a parent or guardian will be required to pick it up.
"With any violations, we will adhere to the current discipline hierarchy in place," Williams said. "Any student who chooses not to comply will be assigned to ISS or OSS. I appreciate your support in this as we strive to help our children understand the importance of their education and the need to disconnect from the electronic distractions that take away from their learning."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.