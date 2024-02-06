All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 6, 2022

Charleston High School institutes new cellphone policy

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Beginning Monday, students at Charleston High School are no longer permitted to bring their cellphones to school. In a letter to parents, Jamarcus Williams, Charleston High School principal, said students will be asked to either not bring their phones to school or to check them into the office until the day is over. Students can opt-out of either option and choose to keep their phones in their possession turned off and out of sight throughout the entirety of the school day...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Beginning Monday, students at Charleston High School are no longer permitted to bring their cellphones to school.

In a letter to parents, Jamarcus Williams, Charleston High School principal, said students will be asked to either not bring their phones to school or to check them into the office until the day is over. Students can opt-out of either option and choose to keep their phones in their possession turned off and out of sight throughout the entirety of the school day.

If the phone is sighted, however, it will be confiscated.

This includes smartwatches and any other devices that connect them to the internet. Students who check phones into the office may pick them up each day upon dismissal. As always, if student-parent contact is needed, parents may call the office.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the letter the change is because of many factors, including:

  • Students taking videos and photos of other students and posting them on social media
  • Students using phones in several different ways to cheat on tests and other assignments, students using phones while in bathrooms and locker rooms, airdropping random or inappropriate photos during lunch to random people
  • Large amount of conflicts that begin on social media or through text messages

"As always, we feel the best way to contact your child throughout the day is to call the office for any types of messages or changes to their normal bus/pickup routine. We will make sure your message is delivered to your child promptly," Williams said in the letter.

Student devices will be locked up and returned upon dismissal or they may choose to not bring them at all. Any student who violates the new procedure will have their phone confiscated and a parent or guardian will be required to pick it up.

"With any violations, we will adhere to the current discipline hierarchy in place," Williams said. "Any student who chooses not to comply will be assigned to ISS or OSS. I appreciate your support in this as we strive to help our children understand the importance of their education and the need to disconnect from the electronic distractions that take away from their learning."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy