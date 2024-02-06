Charleston High School institutes new cellphone policy

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Beginning Monday, students at Charleston High School are no longer permitted to bring their cellphones to school.

In a letter to parents, Jamarcus Williams, Charleston High School principal, said students will be asked to either not bring their phones to school or to check them into the office until the day is over. Students can opt-out of either option and choose to keep their phones in their possession turned off and out of sight throughout the entirety of the school day.

If the phone is sighted, however, it will be confiscated.

This includes smartwatches and any other devices that connect them to the internet. Students who check phones into the office may pick them up each day upon dismissal. As always, if student-parent contact is needed, parents may call the office.