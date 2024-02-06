CHARLESTON, Mo. — For as long as Betty Cooper Hearnes can remember, music has been a part of her life.
When she was 5 years old, her family moved to Charleston, where her father took over as the pastor of First Baptist Church. Hearnes often would sing, and her sister, Velna, would play the piano at funerals and weddings.
She would continue throughout adulthood to be involved in the church music program, as well as sing and play the organ at local weddings and funerals.
“We always say: ‘Betty Hearnes-style,’ because she’d do it and do it well,” longtime friend Terry A. Parker said of Hearnes’ musical skills. “She had a touch on the organ that was significant and it stood out, and that’s what we think of.”
It only seemed fitting family and friends wanted to celebrate Hearnes’ 90th birthday with a celebration in song. Set for 6 p.m. today at First Baptist Church, 301 S. Main St. in Charleston, the celebration in Hearnes’ honor will feature a collection of songs followed by refreshments and time to visit and share stories.
“We just want people to feel welcome to come,” said Parker, who is helping organize the event.
When most people think of the Hearnes family, they think political, Parker said, referring to Hearnes and her late husband, Warren E. Hearnes, who served as governor of Missouri from 1965 through 1973 and Missouri secretary of state from 1961 through 1965.
Betty Hearnes also was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 1979, and she was re-elected in 1980, 1982, 1984 and 1986.
But the couple had other sides, too, Parker said.
“Mr. Hearnes had his private life as an attorney, and she was a school music teacher and a music director in church since she was a teenager. So music has been a part of her ministry and life all of her life, and we want to celebrate that and recognize the commitment she’s given this community,” Parker said.
Longtime friend Pam Ferrell, who is helping organize today’s celebration, called Hearnes a remarkable person.
“She truly has a gift and talent — not only in her political life, but this is her musical life, and we wanted to share that with everyone and listen to what she’s taught us. We’re just thrilled to be doing this for her,” Ferrell said.
The Charleston church has performed everything from gospel jazz to Handel’s “Messiah” because of Hearnes’ efforts through the years, Parker said.
“It takes a lot of training and ability to pull it all together,” Parker said.
Hearnes attended Southeast Missouri State University, Baylor University and University of Missouri-Columbia, in addition to fine-arts school in Arkansas.
The church’s choir was the first to perform in the Dogwood-Azalea Festival on the steps of the Baptist Church, Hearnes said.
“She’s dedicated her time and efforts and energies,” Parker said. “Wherever they were positioned throughout the political years, she would volunteer at that church.”
When she and her husband lived in Jefferson City, Hearnes served as the organist and director of the children’s choir at First Baptist Church.
“She’s taught us how to read music, and she just has always been dedicated to the church,” Ferrell said. “Even when she was out campaigning for Warren or herself, we had to get back in time for church. She just didn’t miss.”
Hearnes sang the national anthem at the Democratic Convention in 1968, and for about 10 years, she performed the anthem at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.
“She’s never been one to tell you ‘no,’” Parker said. “If she couldn’t do it herself, she’d get it done. She wouldn’t ask you to do anything she wouldn’t do herself, either.”
She could be challenging for a young accompanist, but she kept them on their toes, Parker said. And Hearnes kept the church’s music current and constant.
“She had ‘ins’ with the large publishing companies, and a lot of times as a small church, we would get the songs before they came out in catalogs. We were ahead of the new music constantly,” Parker said.
Today, the church has many talented musicians, including its organist-pianist team of 40 years, Parker said.
“The church has a very strong program, and it has been for many years. It’s hard to build,” Parker said.
He credited Hearnes for building the program.
“Well, music is hard,” Hearnes said. “That’s all there is to it. It just doesn’t fall off a tree.”
Parker said when discussing Hearnes’ talent and what she’s done for the community musically over the years, they will say: “You’ve got big shoes to fill.”
“You can’t fill the shoes. You can get close, but you can’t fill them,” Parker said. “When I think of Miss Betty — you know how people say, ‘Think outside the box’ — well, she is always dragging the box.”
As she reflected on her life over the years, Hearnes said everything didn’t always go right.
“You have to take the bad with the good, and when you put it all together, it’s OK,” she said.
Providing music for today’s celebration will be Beverly Reece as organist and Jerry Ford on the trumpet. About 60 people are slated to perform this evening.
A birthday celebration in song wouldn’t be complete without singing “Happy Birthday,” which will kick off the event.
Selections to follow include “He Leadeth Me,” “Surely the Presence,” “I Just Came in this Presence,” “Gospel Medley,” “Thou Art Worthy,” “On Jordan’s Stormy Banks,” “Majesty,” “Here Am I, Send Me” and “If My People Pray.”
“We looked through the music library of things she’s directed and brought to Charleston through the years, and it’s our greatest hits, or favorites, through the years,” Parker said of the music selection.
Hearnes is responsible for bringing various soloists, renowned pianists from colleges and various organists to perform in Charleston through the years, Parker said.
As her 90th birthday approaches, Hearnes said she’s looking forward to it.
“I didn’t have a birthday for a long time because I lied about it,” said Hearnes, whose birthday is Monday. “A man the other day said: ‘How are old are?’ I said: ‘83.’ ... He took it!”
And she’s happy to be taking a front-row seat at the celebration in her honor.
“It will be great,” Hearnes said. “I think it will be fun.”
Pertinent address:
301 S. Main St., Charleston, Mo.
