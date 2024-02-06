CHARLESTON, Mo. — For as long as Betty Cooper Hearnes can remember, music has been a part of her life.

When she was 5 years old, her family moved to Charleston, where her father took over as the pastor of First Baptist Church. Hearnes often would sing, and her sister, Velna, would play the piano at funerals and weddings.

She would continue throughout adulthood to be involved in the church music program, as well as sing and play the organ at local weddings and funerals.

“We always say: ‘Betty Hearnes-style,’ because she’d do it and do it well,” longtime friend Terry A. Parker said of Hearnes’ musical skills. “She had a touch on the organ that was significant and it stood out, and that’s what we think of.”

It only seemed fitting family and friends wanted to celebrate Hearnes’ 90th birthday with a celebration in song. Set for 6 p.m. today at First Baptist Church, 301 S. Main St. in Charleston, the celebration in Hearnes’ honor will feature a collection of songs followed by refreshments and time to visit and share stories.

“We just want people to feel welcome to come,” said Parker, who is helping organize the event.

When most people think of the Hearnes family, they think political, Parker said, referring to Hearnes and her late husband, Warren E. Hearnes, who served as governor of Missouri from 1965 through 1973 and Missouri secretary of state from 1961 through 1965.

Betty Hearnes also was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 1979, and she was re-elected in 1980, 1982, 1984 and 1986.

But the couple had other sides, too, Parker said.

“Mr. Hearnes had his private life as an attorney, and she was a school music teacher and a music director in church since she was a teenager. So music has been a part of her ministry and life all of her life, and we want to celebrate that and recognize the commitment she’s given this community,” Parker said.

Longtime friend Pam Ferrell, who is helping organize today’s celebration, called Hearnes a remarkable person.

“She truly has a gift and talent — not only in her political life, but this is her musical life, and we wanted to share that with everyone and listen to what she’s taught us. We’re just thrilled to be doing this for her,” Ferrell said.

The Charleston church has performed everything from gospel jazz to Handel’s “Messiah” because of Hearnes’ efforts through the years, Parker said.

“It takes a lot of training and ability to pull it all together,” Parker said.

Hearnes attended Southeast Missouri State University, Baylor University and University of Missouri-Columbia, in addition to fine-arts school in Arkansas.

The church’s choir was the first to perform in the Dogwood-Azalea Festival on the steps of the Baptist Church, Hearnes said.

“She’s dedicated her time and efforts and energies,” Parker said. “Wherever they were positioned throughout the political years, she would volunteer at that church.”

When she and her husband lived in Jefferson City, Hearnes served as the organist and director of the children’s choir at First Baptist Church.

“She’s taught us how to read music, and she just has always been dedicated to the church,” Ferrell said. “Even when she was out campaigning for Warren or herself, we had to get back in time for church. She just didn’t miss.”

Hearnes sang the national anthem at the Democratic Convention in 1968, and for about 10 years, she performed the anthem at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

“She’s never been one to tell you ‘no,’” Parker said. “If she couldn’t do it herself, she’d get it done. She wouldn’t ask you to do anything she wouldn’t do herself, either.”