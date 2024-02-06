Charles R. Stamp Jr. retires after nearly 2 decades with John Deere

Sikeston, Missouri, native Charles R. Stamp Jr. retired Dec. 20 after almost two decades working for John Deere, the Sikeston Standard Democrat reported.
Stamp joined John Deere in 1999 as part of the acquisition of InterAg Technologies, where he had been president and chief executive officer. He served as vice president within corporate strategy and business development at Deere & Company ï¿½ a position he held since December 2016.
His role was to advise senior management on business development opportunities and assisting the company in achieving its goals and executing the John Deere strategy, according to information from John Deereï¿½s website.
In 2013, Stamp donated $750,000 toward the creation of Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, aiding the implementation of the Creative Labs and Industries Incubator.
The incubator cultivates creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship by connecting teams of students, faculty and practioners in laboratories to design product and service concepts and test business models in a commercial marketplace, according to a news release at the time from Southeast.
Stamp received a bachelorï¿½s degree from Southeast Missouri State University, where he was awarded the universityï¿½s Distinguished Alumni Merit Award. He also received a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri School of Law, Columbia, in 1974. He currently serves as a trustee of the universityï¿½s foundation.
Stamp practiced law from 1974 until 1981 in Sikeston.
He entered the agribusiness industry in 1981 as president of Meyer Agri-Products, which later became a division of Butler Manufacturing Co., where Stamp served as vice president of Butlerï¿½s Agri-Products Division. He also served as president of Capital South Investors and as a partner of Capital Partners Ltd., which founded InterAg Technologies Inc., according to the website.
Stamp is a member of the board of directors of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and has served as chairman of the board of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers and is a life honorary director of AEM.
He also has served as a trustee of the Farm Foundation and is an honorary life director.
Stamp is a member of the Missouri Bar Association, and in 2016 he was named Friend of the University for Southeast Missouri State University.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.