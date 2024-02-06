Charles R. Stamp Jr. retires after nearly 2 decades with John Deere

Sikeston, Missouri, native Charles R. Stamp Jr. retired Dec. 20 after almost two decades working for John Deere, the Sikeston Standard Democrat reported.

Stamp joined John Deere in 1999 as part of the acquisition of InterAg Technologies, where he had been president and chief executive officer. He served as vice president within corporate strategy and business development at Deere & Company ï¿½ a position he held since December 2016.

His role was to advise senior management on business development opportunities and assisting the company in achieving its goals and executing the John Deere strategy, according to information from John Deereï¿½s website.

In 2013, Stamp donated $750,000 toward the creation of Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, aiding the implementation of the Creative Labs and Industries Incubator.

The incubator cultivates creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship by connecting teams of students, faculty and practioners in laboratories to design product and service concepts and test business models in a commercial marketplace, according to a news release at the time from Southeast.

Stamp received a bachelorï¿½s degree from Southeast Missouri State University, where he was awarded the universityï¿½s Distinguished Alumni Merit Award. He also received a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri School of Law, Columbia, in 1974. He currently serves as a trustee of the universityï¿½s foundation.