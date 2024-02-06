Charles Drury Sr. — businessman, entrepreneur — dies at 92

Charles L. Drury Sr. — a visionary businessman known for his work ethic, philanthropy and a national chain of hotels that bears his family name — died Monday night in St. Louis at the age of 92.

Along with his brothers, Drury established the Drury hotel brand in 1973. Over the past 47 years, Drury Hotels has grown to more than 150 locations in 27 states and is one of the most respected and recognized names in the hospitality industry today.

“Our company’s culture has been greatly shaped and influenced by the creativity and passion Mr. Drury contributed with every waking moment,” according to a statement issued Tuesday by Drury Hotels, now based in St. Louis and headed by Drury’s son, Charles L. “Chuck” Drury Jr.

“His vision and leadership helped grow the family-owned business based on a simple principle — treat guests like family,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Drury family.”

When told of Drury’s death Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson said, “The first lady and I are saddened to learn of Charles Drury’s passing last night. Mr. Drury was a man of God who was a true champion for Missouri. He always noted that faith and family shaped his success in business decisions. Mr. Drury will be missed by many.”

In addition to his career in the lodging industry, Charles Drury had a profound impact on retail, education and health care in the Cape Girardeau area.

“Charles was a visionary,” Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said.

“You hate to lose leaders like that,” the mayor continued, adding “you just don’t find that sort of work ethic that often any more. He was one of a kind.”

“I think the only thing I can say is he was a tremendous man,” said John Mehner, president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. “He had an unbelievable family and a tremendous business, both here, in St. Louis and all over the place.”

Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer was an engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation when he first met Drury.

“He was an entrepreneurial genius,” Meyer said. “He not only built a great business, but he and his family have been great employers and have had a huge impact on our community.”

Much of what Charles Drury did for the community, Meyer said, was done “behind the scenes” and went “unrecognized by choice.”

Lasting legacy

Charles L. Drury Sr. speaks Jan. 17, 2008, to members of the Cape West Rotary Club about the origins of Drury Hotels and the company's roots in Southeast Missouri. Southeast Missourian file

Born in 1927 and raised on a farm near Kelso, Missouri, Drury and his brothers supplemented the family’s farm income with a small plastering business.

“They started plastering in their teens,” commented former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau, who worked for Drury in the mid-1980s. “By the 1950s, they were plastering commercial buildings, houses and schools all over this part of the country and throughout a five state area.”

Judy Wilferth of Cape Girardeau remembers one of the houses Charles Drury worked on.

“One of his first jobs was laying the tile in my parents’ home when they built it in 1950, and he made two mistakes in the tile pattern in my bathroom,” she said. “For years after that, we’d laugh about it whenever he brought it up.”