Charles Drury named Limbaugh Award honoree

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner proposed a toast to start the annual banquet Friday night at the Show Me Center.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the chamber’s official start, he explained.

“May we remain strong, viable, vibrant, responsive and effective,” he said to raised glasses. “For the next 100 years and more.”

John Mehner, president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks after he was recognized as a recent recipient of the Leadership Missouri Graduate Lifetime Achievement Award from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at the start of the annual dinner Friday at the Show Me Center. Fred Lynch

Mehner himself was honored by state Rep. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who cited Mehner’s “very long history” of leadership — “although not 100 years.”

This year’s banquet saw more awards presented than usual, as there was an effective tie for Small Business of the Year.

Begley, Young, Unterreiner & White LLC and Bennett Family Dentistry both were bestowed the honor.

Catherine White, left, Larry Young and Jeff Unterreiner accept a Small Business of the Year Award on behalf of Begley, Young, Unterreiner & White LLC at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Friday at the Show Me Center. Fred Lynch

Catherine White, speaking on behalf of the accounting firm, thanked the chamber.

“Just to be nominated was such an honor,” she said. “But to win, that’s phenomenal.”

Father-and-son dentists Michael and Ross Bennett thanked their family and the business community for not only honoring them but for the outpouring of support after the elder Bennett’s life-threatening health issues.

Bob Neff, left, outgoing chairman of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, presents a Small Business of the Year Award to Michael Bennett and Ross Bennett, right, of Bennett Family Dentistry, as incoming chamber chairman Jon K. Rust looks on at its annual dinner Friday at the Show Me Center. Fred Lynch

Brenda Newbern was named Ambassador of the Year for her work in 2016, during which she recruited 19 new chamber members.

“I appreciate my chamber,” she said. “I have to say thank you all.”