NewsJanuary 29, 2017

Charles Drury named Limbaugh Award honoree

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner proposed a toast to start the annual banquet Friday night at the Show Me Center. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the chamber's official start, he explained. "May we remain strong, viable, vibrant, responsive and effective," he said to raised glasses. "For the next 100 years and more."...

Tyler Graef
Charles L. Drury, a founder of Drury Hotels, was presented the Rush H. Limbaugh Award by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual dinner Friday at the Show Me Center. From left are Bob Neff, outgoing chairman; state Sen. Wayne Wallingford, Drury and his wife, Shirley; state Rep. Kathy Swan, Jim Limbaugh, David Limbaugh and Jon K. Rust, incoming chamber chairman.
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner proposed a toast to start the annual banquet Friday night at the Show Me Center.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the chamber’s official start, he explained.

“May we remain strong, viable, vibrant, responsive and effective,” he said to raised glasses. “For the next 100 years and more.”

John Mehner, president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks after he was recognized as a recent recipient of the Leadership Missouri Graduate Lifetime Achievement Award from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at the start of the annual dinner Friday at the Show Me Center.
Mehner himself was honored by state Rep. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who cited Mehner’s “very long history” of leadership — “although not 100 years.”

This year’s banquet saw more awards presented than usual, as there was an effective tie for Small Business of the Year.

Begley, Young, Unterreiner & White LLC and Bennett Family Dentistry both were bestowed the honor.

Catherine White, left, Larry Young and Jeff Unterreiner accept a Small Business of the Year Award on behalf of Begley, Young, Unterreiner & White LLC at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Friday at the Show Me Center.
Catherine White, speaking on behalf of the accounting firm, thanked the chamber.

“Just to be nominated was such an honor,” she said. “But to win, that’s phenomenal.”

Father-and-son dentists Michael and Ross Bennett thanked their family and the business community for not only honoring them but for the outpouring of support after the elder Bennett’s life-threatening health issues.

Bob Neff, left, outgoing chairman of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, presents a Small Business of the Year Award to Michael Bennett and Ross Bennett, right, of Bennett Family Dentistry, as incoming chamber chairman Jon K. Rust looks on at its annual dinner Friday at the Show Me Center.
Brenda Newbern was named Ambassador of the Year for her work in 2016, during which she recruited 19 new chamber members.

“I appreciate my chamber,” she said. “I have to say thank you all.”

Brenda Newbern receives the Ambassador of the Year Award from Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce outgoing chairman Bob Neff at the chamber's annual dinner Friday at the Show Me Center.
The Rush H. Limbaugh Award went to Charles L. Drury, a founder of Drury Hotels.

In presenting the award, David Limbaugh said no family more than the Drurys “better typifies this success story and validates the American dream.”

Tim Drury, accepting the award on behalf of his father, thanked the extended Drury family attending the event..

Tim Drury speaks on behalf of his father, Charles L. Drury, who was presented with the Rush H. Limbaugh Award of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual dinner Friday at the Show Me Center.
“[Charles Drury] would be the first one to tell you, this is not his award,” Tim Drury said. “This is a family award.”

He said his father’s example served to inspire the rest of the family and show them a work ethic to which they could aspire.

Tim Drury recalled his father sometimes would be late to family dinner — much to the chagrin of his wife, Shirley, who Tim said occasionally threw things at him when he got too late.

“Sometimes it was shoes. Sometimes it was silverware,” he said. “A T-bone steak one time.”

But he said his father always had been a dedicated man. Without family and the company’s employees, “we wouldn’t be where we are today,” he said.

Similarly, without the cooperation from city officials and other businesses, he said, “we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

The banquet concluded with Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications, being named chairman of the board.

Rust thanked his predecessor, Bob Neff, for his leadership, wit and sense of humor.

“May 2017 be full of prosperity and good health for each and every one of you,” he said.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

