Charles Drury named Limbaugh Award honoree

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO John Mehner proposed a toast to start the annual banquet Friday night at the Show Me Center.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the chamber’s official start, he explained.
“May we remain strong, viable, vibrant, responsive and effective,” he said to raised glasses. “For the next 100 years and more.”
Mehner himself was honored by state Rep. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who cited Mehner’s “very long history” of leadership — “although not 100 years.”
This year’s banquet saw more awards presented than usual, as there was an effective tie for Small Business of the Year.
Begley, Young, Unterreiner & White LLC and Bennett Family Dentistry both were bestowed the honor.
Catherine White, speaking on behalf of the accounting firm, thanked the chamber.
“Just to be nominated was such an honor,” she said. “But to win, that’s phenomenal.”
Father-and-son dentists Michael and Ross Bennett thanked their family and the business community for not only honoring them but for the outpouring of support after the elder Bennett’s life-threatening health issues.
Brenda Newbern was named Ambassador of the Year for her work in 2016, during which she recruited 19 new chamber members.
“I appreciate my chamber,” she said. “I have to say thank you all.”
The Rush H. Limbaugh Award went to Charles L. Drury, a founder of Drury Hotels.
In presenting the award, David Limbaugh said no family more than the Drurys “better typifies this success story and validates the American dream.”
Tim Drury, accepting the award on behalf of his father, thanked the extended Drury family attending the event..
“[Charles Drury] would be the first one to tell you, this is not his award,” Tim Drury said. “This is a family award.”
He said his father’s example served to inspire the rest of the family and show them a work ethic to which they could aspire.
Tim Drury recalled his father sometimes would be late to family dinner — much to the chagrin of his wife, Shirley, who Tim said occasionally threw things at him when he got too late.
“Sometimes it was shoes. Sometimes it was silverware,” he said. “A T-bone steak one time.”
But he said his father always had been a dedicated man. Without family and the company’s employees, “we wouldn’t be where we are today,” he said.
Similarly, without the cooperation from city officials and other businesses, he said, “we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
The banquet concluded with Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications, being named chairman of the board.
Rust thanked his predecessor, Bob Neff, for his leadership, wit and sense of humor.
“May 2017 be full of prosperity and good health for each and every one of you,” he said.
