Charity organization accused of funneling money to politicians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Officials at a Missouri not-for-profit organization accused of bribing Arkansas lawmakers also illegally used the charity's money to funnel campaign contributions to Missouri politicians, according to a federal indictment.

Three former Republican Missouri lawmakers confirmed Friday to The Associated Press they had participated in fundraisers and received campaign donations from people affiliated with the Springfield-based not-for-profit Alternative Opportunities Inc., a provider of mental health and substance abuse services since merged with Preferred Family Healthcare Inc.

But former state Sen. Ryan Silvey, former state Sen. Bob Dixon and former state Rep. Ward Franz each said they didn't know the not-for-profit's resources may have been used for the political fundraising, as alleged in the federal indictment released Thursday.

None of the Missouri lawmakers are accused of wrongdoing in the indictment, which targets former not-for-profit executives Tom and Bontiea Goss and former Arkansas state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, who is the nephew of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The Gosses and Hutchinson have pleaded not guilty.

The indictment is the latest in a long-running investigation involving the U.S. attorney's office in southern Missouri already resulting in several guilty pleas and convictions of former not-for-profit officials and Arkansas lawmakers. The details of the not-for-profit's involvement in Missouri politics are included in the indictment's list of acts constituting an alleged conspiracy.

Federal law prohibits charitable organizations such as Alternative Opportunities from making contributions to or participating in political campaigns for candidates.

The indictment alleges between 2013 and 2015, Alternative Opportunities illegally funneled $40,000 in contributions to the campaign of "Missouri Senator A" by passing the money through the Cranford Coalition, a lobbying firm affiliated with former charity executive Rusty Cranford. It also alleges the charity paid for catering and other expenses for a Feb. 16, 2012, fundraiser for the same state senator.

The dates and dollar amounts mentioned in the indictment are similar to those listed in Silvey's campaign finance reports.