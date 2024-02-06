Charitable group rebrands as Jackson Community Foundation

Southeast Missouri Medical Center Inc., which provided $4.2 million to help build Jackson Civic Center in 2016, as well as other projects since the mid-1960s, has changed its name to Jackson Community Foundation.

JCF used the running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6, as an awareness party to remind citizens of the foundation's work and contributions.

"Our new name reflects the (revised) mission we adopted in 2006," said Steve Elefson, president of JCF's board of directors. "We changed from a primary focus on the availability and quality of health care in Jackson to trying to improve the overall qualify of life in the community."

Of the $5.5 million price tag, JCF provided more than 76% of the funding to build the 23,300-square-foot civic center, which includes a safe room -- its largest project to date at 381 E. Deerwood Drive.