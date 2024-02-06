Charges: Jail nurse killed husband, wanted to wed inmate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri jail nurse who allegedly wanted to marry a man convicted of killing a lottery winner has been charged with poisoning her husband and setting their home on fire, according to court records.

Amy Murray, 40, is facing charges including first-degree murder and arson in the Dec. 11 death of her husband, Joshua Murray. Investigators said he was found dead in the master bedroom of the couple's burned-out home in Iberia, and his wife later told the prison inmate in a recorded phone call they could get married because her husband was "out of the picture."

An autopsy determined her husband was poisoned by a chemical in antifreeze and likely died before the blaze started.

Amy Murray remained jailed Monday on a $750,000 bond. Her attorney didn't immediately return a phone message Monday seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Murray reported finding the home ablaze when she returned from taking the couple's 11-year-old son and two dogs to a McDonald's, a Miller County sheriff's detective wrote in a probable-cause statement released last week. She told investigators she couldn't get inside the home because the house was filled with smoke.