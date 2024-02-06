Charges filed in Stoddard County Major Case Squad investigation

Information released Thursday afternoon by Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner identified the victim in an ongoing death investigation in Advance, Missouri, and listed charges filed against a suspect in custody.

The release stated 61-year-old Robert L. Harwood was found dead on the living room floor of 604 W. Duckett St. at 4:27 a.m. Tuesday by members of the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office responding to a residential alarm.

The scene was secured and the Stoddard County Major Case Squad was activated, according to the release.

Caution tape surrounded the home throughout the day Tuesday as investigators looked into the suspicious death, and lockdown protocols were implemented in Advance, Scott County and Zalma school districts until the suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.