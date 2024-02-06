All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 31, 2020

Charges filed in Stoddard County Major Case Squad investigation

Information released Thursday afternoon by Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner identified the victim in an ongoing death investigation in Advance, Missouri, and listed charges filed against a suspect in custody. The release stated 61-year-old Robert L. Harwood was found dead on the living room floor of 604 W. Duckett St. at 4:27 a.m. Tuesday by members of the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office responding to a residential alarm...

Ben Matthews
A patrol unit with the Advance Police Department sits outside of a house surrounded in caution tape Tuesday at 604 W. Duckett St. in Advance, Missouri. The Stoddard County Major Case Squad was investigating the suspicious death of 61-year-old Advance resident Robert L. Harwood.
A patrol unit with the Advance Police Department sits outside of a house surrounded in caution tape Tuesday at 604 W. Duckett St. in Advance, Missouri. The Stoddard County Major Case Squad was investigating the suspicious death of 61-year-old Advance resident Robert L. Harwood.BEN MATTHEWS

Information released Thursday afternoon by Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner identified the victim in an ongoing death investigation in Advance, Missouri, and listed charges filed against a suspect in custody.

The release stated 61-year-old Robert L. Harwood was found dead on the living room floor of 604 W. Duckett St. at 4:27 a.m. Tuesday by members of the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office responding to a residential alarm.

The scene was secured and the Stoddard County Major Case Squad was activated, according to the release.

Caution tape surrounded the home throughout the day Tuesday as investigators looked into the suspicious death, and lockdown protocols were implemented in Advance, Scott County and Zalma school districts until the suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the Thursday release, an adult male suspect and two juvenile suspects were all taken into custody and interviewed.

Joshua R. Herron
Joshua R. Herron

Joshua R. Herron, 41, of Advance was charged in Stoddard County with one class E felony count of tampering with physical evidence, the release stated. His bond was set at $25,000 and he remains in the Stoddard County Jail.

The release also stated an autopsy had been conducted Wednesday in Farmington, Missouri, but the official report has not been released.

The investigation is still ongoing and other charges may be forthcoming, according to the release.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 14
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy