Charges filed in Stoddard County Major Case Squad investigation

Information released Thursday afternoon by Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner identified the victim in an ongoing death investigation in Advance, Missouri, and listed charges filed against a suspect in custody.
The release stated 61-year-old Robert L. Harwood was found dead on the living room floor of 604 W. Duckett St. at 4:27 a.m. Tuesday by members of the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office responding to a residential alarm.
The scene was secured and the Stoddard County Major Case Squad was activated, according to the release.
Caution tape surrounded the home throughout the day Tuesday as investigators looked into the suspicious death, and lockdown protocols were implemented in Advance, Scott County and Zalma school districts until the suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Thursday release, an adult male suspect and two juvenile suspects were all taken into custody and interviewed.
Joshua R. Herron, 41, of Advance was charged in Stoddard County with one class E felony count of tampering with physical evidence, the release stated. His bond was set at $25,000 and he remains in the Stoddard County Jail.
The release also stated an autopsy had been conducted Wednesday in Farmington, Missouri, but the official report has not been released.
The investigation is still ongoing and other charges may be forthcoming, according to the release.
