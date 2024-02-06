Charges filed in overdose death of toddler

JENNINGS, Mo. -- A St. Louis County man is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after authorities determined a toddler's death in November was from an overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.
Authorities say 46-year-old Tyrone Roseburrow of Jennings was charged Wednesday. He is jailed on $250,000 bond and does not yet have a listed attorney.
Roseburrow was the uncle of 18-month-old Brandon Holt. St. Louis County police spokeswoman Tracy Panus said Thursday that officers called to a home Nov. 28 found Brandon not breathing and unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Panus said an autopsy found fentanyl in the child's system.
Police say they found drug paraphernalia in Roseburrow's room at the home.
