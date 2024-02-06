All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 19, 2020

Charges filed in overdose death of toddler

JENNINGS, Mo. -- A St. Louis County man is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after authorities determined a toddler's death in November was from an overdose of the painkiller fentanyl. Authorities say 46-year-old Tyrone Roseburrow of Jennings was charged Wednesday. He is jailed on $250,000 bond and does not yet have a listed attorney...

Associated Press

JENNINGS, Mo. -- A St. Louis County man is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after authorities determined a toddler's death in November was from an overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

Authorities say 46-year-old Tyrone Roseburrow of Jennings was charged Wednesday. He is jailed on $250,000 bond and does not yet have a listed attorney.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Roseburrow was the uncle of 18-month-old Brandon Holt. St. Louis County police spokeswoman Tracy Panus said Thursday that officers called to a home Nov. 28 found Brandon not breathing and unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Panus said an autopsy found fentanyl in the child's system.

Police say they found drug paraphernalia in Roseburrow's room at the home.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy