Charges filed in New Madrid guns incident

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- A New Madrid man is facing charges after an argument ended with gunshots Friday evening.

According to a probable cause statement from Sgt. John Dubois of the New Madrid Police Department, he was patrolling at 5:15 p.m. Friday when he received a call of a fight in progress with shots fired at 721 Davis St. in New Madrid. The victim told the dispatcher that she was trying to leave when Alec Collier broke the key to her car, slashed her tires and shot at her.

When Dubois arrived at the scene, Alec Collier was sitting in the passenger seat of his brother's vehicle and was placed under arrest. Dubois stated Collier had strong odor of "an intoxicant coming from him" and a gun was located under a diaper bag in the back seat.