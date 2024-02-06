All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 12, 2020

Charges filed in New Madrid guns incident

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- A New Madrid man is facing charges after an argument ended with gunshots Friday evening. According to a probable cause statement from Sgt. John Dubois of the New Madrid Police Department, he was patrolling at 5:15 p.m. Friday when he received a call of a fight in progress with shots fired at 721 Davis St. in New Madrid. The victim told the dispatcher that she was trying to leave when Alec Collier broke the key to her car, slashed her tires and shot at her...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- A New Madrid man is facing charges after an argument ended with gunshots Friday evening.

According to a probable cause statement from Sgt. John Dubois of the New Madrid Police Department, he was patrolling at 5:15 p.m. Friday when he received a call of a fight in progress with shots fired at 721 Davis St. in New Madrid. The victim told the dispatcher that she was trying to leave when Alec Collier broke the key to her car, slashed her tires and shot at her.

When Dubois arrived at the scene, Alec Collier was sitting in the passenger seat of his brother's vehicle and was placed under arrest. Dubois stated Collier had strong odor of "an intoxicant coming from him" and a gun was located under a diaper bag in the back seat.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dubois said he also noticed five bullet holes in the back of a black Buick passenger car and found six shell casings between the two vehicles.

The victim told officers that Collier had been drinking and they got in an argument. She said she packed up her things to leave and Collier broke the key to her car and then said, "good luck leaving, I slashed all four tires on your car."

Approximately 30 minutes later another argument ensued. The victim said Collier fired a handgun six times at the rear of the car, striking it five times.

Collier is charged with the felonies of unlawful use of a firearm, armed criminal action, first-degree tampering and first-degree property damage and the misdemeanor of fourth-degree domestic assault. He was being held on $40,000 cash or surety bond with no contact with the victim or possession of firearms. Collier posted bond and is set to appear before Associate Circuit Court Judge Joshua D. Underwood on June 4.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy