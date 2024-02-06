Charges filed against former Sikeston DPS captain

After nearly three months of investigation, charges have been filed in Scott County against a former Sikeston, Missouri, police officer.
Now-resigned Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper, 47, faces charges for his alleged involvement in a Feb. 29 crash that killed a 22-year-old Sikeston woman and seriously injured four others, including himself.
Special Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Watson filed for warrants charging Cooper with one Class B felony count of driving while intoxicated and causing a death, one unclassified felony count of armed criminal action and three Class D felony counts of driving while intoxicated and causing serious physical injury.
The fatal crash occurred in the intersection of East Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston, and the charges filed by Watson state Cooper acted with criminal negligence by speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign. The street has a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
