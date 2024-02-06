Charges filed against driver in Scott County police pursuit

Six felony charges and three misdemeanors were filed against a North Carolina man for allegedly leading Scott County sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit for more than 9 miles while driving a stolen vehicle before crashing into a field and pointing a gun at officers.

Warrants filed Saturday listed charges against 42-year-old Duane D. Brown II for the three class D felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and tampering with a motor vehicle; and the three class E felonies of resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting.

Brown was also charged with three misdemeanors: two class A charges of fourth-degree assault of a special victim and driving while revoked or suspended, and one class B charge of reckless driving.

A probable-cause statement written by Scott County deputy Michael Stickel stated the pursuit began after the suspect’s vehicle was identified by Morehouse, Missouri, police officers as a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 stolen out of New Madrid County earlier that day.

Stickel stated he observed the stolen truck traveling south on Interstate 55 at exit 80 near Benton, Missouri, where the suspect turned onto Highway 77.

According to the probable-cause statement, the driver operated the vehicle in a careless manner and caused other vehicles to pull over to avoid a collision as he continued south on Highway 77.

The deputy wrote he continued to pursue the suspect vehicle, which turned west onto County Road 506, then continued west on Route C, where Sgt. Danny Finley began to follow behind the deputy.

With multiple units in pursuit, the suspect drove the vehicle off the southern side of Route C and crashed into a field, according to the statement.