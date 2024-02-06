All sections
NewsMay 19, 2020

Charges filed against armed driver after crash near intersection of William, West End

A 22-year-old woman from Cape Girardeau is facing charges for firing shots at a vehicle after a crash in the intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. Deandra L. Patterson is charged with one Class B felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and she is being held on a $25,000 cash- or surety-bond...

Ben Matthews
Deandra L. Patterson
Deandra L. Patterson

A 22-year-old woman from Cape Girardeau is facing charges for firing shots at a vehicle after a crash in the intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Deandra L. Patterson is charged with one Class B felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and she is being held on a $25,000 cash- or surety-bond.

In a probable-cause statement, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Bradley Neels stated he arrived at the intersection and observed several people standing around a silver Hyundai Elantra and made contact with two women standing outside the car.

Neels stated he observed a firearm lying in the front driver’s seat, which Patterson later admitted to have shot at a truck.

Video footage from the south-facing traffic camera at the intersection showed Patterson’s vehicle traveling north and entering the intersection where a silver truck, later identified as a 2020 silver Chevrolet Silverado, entered the intersection and collided with Patterson’s vehicle, according to the probable-cause statement.

The video showed both drivers exited their vehicles, Neels stated. According to the probable-cause statement, the driver of the Silverado “can be suddenly seen getting back into the truck and backing up” as Patterson appeared to retrieve an item from her vehicle.

The Silverado then began traveling south on South West End Boulevard behind Patterson’s car, Neels stated, at which point Patterson could be seen raising the firearm and firing several shots at the truck.

“It should be noted that at no time did [the driver of the Silverado] ever approach Patterson or walk towards her vehicle.”

Neels stated he was later advised the Illinois State Police had located the Silverado in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, where another officer had already made contact with and taken statements from the occupants of the Silverado.

The occupants of the Silverado stated they were being chased down William Street by an ex-girlfriend in a white truck when they hit Patterson’s vehicle.

Neither subject appeared to have any visible injuries, according to the probable-cause statement, and the Silverado did not appear to have any damage from any rounds hitting the vehicle.

