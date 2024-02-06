A 22-year-old woman from Cape Girardeau is facing charges for firing shots at a vehicle after a crash in the intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Deandra L. Patterson is charged with one Class B felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and she is being held on a $25,000 cash- or surety-bond.

In a probable-cause statement, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Bradley Neels stated he arrived at the intersection and observed several people standing around a silver Hyundai Elantra and made contact with two women standing outside the car.

Neels stated he observed a firearm lying in the front driver’s seat, which Patterson later admitted to have shot at a truck.

Video footage from the south-facing traffic camera at the intersection showed Patterson’s vehicle traveling north and entering the intersection where a silver truck, later identified as a 2020 silver Chevrolet Silverado, entered the intersection and collided with Patterson’s vehicle, according to the probable-cause statement.