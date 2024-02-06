All sections
NewsFebruary 7, 2019

Charges dropped in "fight club" at care center

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against two workers at a day care center who were accused of facilitating a "fight club" among the small children.

Tena Dailey and Mickala Guliford were charged in November with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after video surfaced from Adventure Learning Center in December 2016, showing small boys wearing oversized green Incredible Hulk fists punching each other. The video shows the two workers watching, one jumping up and down in apparent excitement.

A prosecution memo filed Monday said the case was presented to a grand jury but charges were being dropped due to "insufficient evidence." The memo was provided by Talmage Newton IV, Dailey's attorney.

Both teachers were fired.

Mothers of two of the children have filed a lawsuit.

