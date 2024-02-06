Charges dropped in "fight club" at care center

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against two workers at a day care center who were accused of facilitating a "fight club" among the small children.

Tena Dailey and Mickala Guliford were charged in November with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after video surfaced from Adventure Learning Center in December 2016, showing small boys wearing oversized green Incredible Hulk fists punching each other. The video shows the two workers watching, one jumping up and down in apparent excitement.