All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 10, 2018

Charges deferred in Dexter teacher sex case

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A former Dexter High School industrial arts teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her students will not be prosecuted at this time after the state agreed to defer pursuing the charge against her. "Pursuant to the wishes of the victim ... we entered a deferred prosecution agreement" with Marti L. Pulliam, "and she has surrendered her teaching license" as part of that agreement, explained Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver...

Daily American Republic

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A former Dexter High School industrial arts teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her students will not be prosecuted at this time after the state agreed to defer pursuing the charge against her.

"Pursuant to the wishes of the victim ... we entered a deferred prosecution agreement" with Marti L. Pulliam, "and she has surrendered her teaching license" as part of that agreement, explained Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Pulliam was scheduled to have appeared Tuesday in Butler County before Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Pritchett for a review of her case.

The 40-year-old had been charged with the Class D felony of sexual contact with a student on public school property. The charge against Pulliam stemmed from an investigation by the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department and Dexter Police Department into allegations Pulliam had a sexual relationship with a then 18-year-old Dexter student in 2015.

Pulliam had resigned from her position with the Dexter School District before being arrested and charged.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy