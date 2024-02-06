Charges deferred in Dexter teacher sex case

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A former Dexter High School industrial arts teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her students will not be prosecuted at this time after the state agreed to defer pursuing the charge against her.
"Pursuant to the wishes of the victim ... we entered a deferred prosecution agreement" with Marti L. Pulliam, "and she has surrendered her teaching license" as part of that agreement, explained Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver.
Pulliam was scheduled to have appeared Tuesday in Butler County before Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Pritchett for a review of her case.
The 40-year-old had been charged with the Class D felony of sexual contact with a student on public school property. The charge against Pulliam stemmed from an investigation by the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department and Dexter Police Department into allegations Pulliam had a sexual relationship with a then 18-year-old Dexter student in 2015.
Pulliam had resigned from her position with the Dexter School District before being arrested and charged.
