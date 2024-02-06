Charges against Cape shooting suspect elevated to first-degree murder

The victim found Saturday night in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau with apparent gunshot wounds to the back has died, according to court documents filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker filed charges against the alleged shooter, Raymond Francis Garcia Jr., 35, of Cape Girardeau for first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary. An arrest warrant has been signed by Cape Girardeau Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller for a no-bond warrant.