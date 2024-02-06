All sections
NewsApril 16, 2020

Charges against Cape shooting suspect elevated to first-degree murder

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

The victim found Saturday night in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau with apparent gunshot wounds to the back has died, according to court documents filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker filed charges against the alleged shooter, Raymond Francis Garcia Jr., 35, of Cape Girardeau for first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary. An arrest warrant has been signed by Cape Girardeau Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller for a no-bond warrant.

According to the court filings, Garcia fired “at least three shots,” hitting the victim before fleeing the scene in a white Ford Free Star mini van.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center, and he was later transported to a St. Louis-area hospital for treatment.

Garcia was arrested Sunday, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and he remains in the custody of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

