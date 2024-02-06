One person has been charged in connection with the May murder of a woman.

Teresa L. Baumgartner

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Teresa L. Baumgartner with tampering with evidence in a felony investigation for her alleged role in the disappearance and homicide of Jessi Wilfong, 20, no fixed address.

Wilfong’s body was found by Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies buried in a Cape Girardeau County barn June 18.

According to a probable-cause statement written by sheriff’s detective Jaime Holloway, Wilfong was reported missing by her mother May 25, and the investigation led to the issuance of a search warrant June 15 for the residence of Baumgartner and Lawrence P. Schanda in Millersvile.