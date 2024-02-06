Poplar Bluff received hard hits last night from a tornado in the late evening hours. The New Covenant Fellowship Church off PP Highway lost most of the roof over the worship hall.

The twister lifted several storage sheds from their foundations and snapped large roof trusses. Insulation from the building covered the surrounding area.

The highway was covered with debris from both the church and the adjacent trailer park. The morning after yielded grim scenes of trailers flipped over and removed from their foundations.

One resident who did not wish to give her name found her house uprooted and thrown so far she could not find it. The Butler County Sheriff's Department stationed a squad car at the entrance of the park to discourage looters.

"It was bad," commented Poplar Bluff Severe Weather Response Team Director Craig Meador.