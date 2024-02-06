All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 15, 2025

Chaos in Poplar Bluff: Tornado uproots homes and claims a life, community seeks shelter

A tornado wreaked havoc in Poplar Bluff, damaging homes, a church, and a kindergarten, while claiming one life. Emergency services responded to downed trees and power lines as the community seeks shelter.

Joe McGraw
story image illustation

Poplar Bluff received hard hits last night from a tornado in the late evening hours. The New Covenant Fellowship Church off PP Highway lost most of the roof over the worship hall.

The twister lifted several storage sheds from their foundations and snapped large roof trusses. Insulation from the building covered the surrounding area.

The highway was covered with debris from both the church and the adjacent trailer park. The morning after yielded grim scenes of trailers flipped over and removed from their foundations.

One resident who did not wish to give her name found her house uprooted and thrown so far she could not find it. The Butler County Sheriff's Department stationed a squad car at the entrance of the park to discourage looters.

"It was bad," commented Poplar Bluff Severe Weather Response Team Director Craig Meador.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Poplar Bluff Fire Chief Mike Moffitt said, “We’ve just experienced a major disaster. While we did have a fatality and multiple injuries, I feel it would’ve been much worse if our storm sirens hadn’t sounded and gave everyone time to get to their safe place. Early warning is key to surviving these types of events.

Moffitt continued, “The first few hours after this storm had passed were very chaotic, while trying to simultaneously respond to multiple calls we had to deal with downed trees, power lines blocking the roadway and a high volume of traffic. We haven’t had a storm of this magnitude in years, and all the city and county departments worked together to get us through this disaster.”

The Poplar Bluff Kindergarten off Shelby Road lost most of its roof with substantial damage to classrooms. Ten Box's gas station was also nearly destroyed.

The commercial strip in front of Ten Box showed signs of buckling walls and crumbling brick facades.

Butler County Emergency Manager Robbie Myers confirmed one fatality locally by CR 450.

The Black River Coliseum is open as a shelter for those affected by the tornado.

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 16
Tornadoes, wildfires and blinding dust sweep across U.S. as ...
NewsMar. 16
Poplar Bluff unites: How local heroes are stepping up after ...
NewsMar. 16
Community rallies support as Wayne County tackles tornado af...
NewsMar. 15
Tornado creates devastation in Poplar Bluff with 138 mph win...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
NewsMar. 15
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
NewsMar. 15
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
NewsMar. 15
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
NewsMar. 15
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
NewsMar. 15
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
NewsMar. 15
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
NewsMar. 15
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
NewsMar. 15
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy