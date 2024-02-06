All sections
NewsOctober 2, 2019

Changing course: Advisory group sets sights on two pools in Cape

An advisory committee has changed course, setting its sights on two pool projects in Cape Girardeau instead of one. The ad hoc group Tuesday eyed a plan to construct an indoor leisure pool next to Jefferson Elementary School and renovate the Central Municipal Pool for swimming competitions...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Members of the Cape Girardeaeu Central boys swimming and diving team begin the season with their first official practice starting at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Central Municipal Pool in Cape Girardeau.
Members of the Cape Girardeaeu Central boys swimming and diving team begin the season with their first official practice starting at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Central Municipal Pool in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

An advisory committee has changed course, setting its sights on two pool projects in Cape Girardeau instead of one.

The ad hoc group Tuesday eyed a plan to construct an indoor leisure pool next to Jefferson Elementary School and renovate the Central Municipal Pool for swimming competitions.

Under this plan, the municipal pool would still rely on an inflatable bubble to allow it to be used in the winter.

Committee members said it would need a new inflatable bubble, which would cost about $500,000.

The latest plan would spend $6.6 million, including a new bubble, to renovate Central Municipal Pool and another $4.6 million for an indoor leisure pool that would have four lap lanes and some waterslides.

Under this proposal, the leisure pool would be housed in a “sprung structure,” which consultant George Deines described as “more of a tent type facility.” He said it would not be a brick and mortar building but would be “better than a bubble.”

The two-pool concept would total an estimated $11.2 million, but committee chairman Jeff Glenn said he believes once the consultant finalizes costs, the project could come within the $10 million budget.

Renovating the municipal pool would provide the 50-meter pool desired by competitive swimmers who already use the facility, committee members said.

Deines said the renovations would include taking the pool down to its base and building new concrete walls.

The existing pool building housing restrooms and the entrance lobby would be gutted and renovated, according to the consultant.

Committee member Penny Williams, recreation division manager for the city, said she is concerned keeping a bubble structure would not improve air quality at the pool.

But Deines said better water filtering with the new pool would improve air quality.

Advisory member Tamara Zellars Buck said the major focus should be on providing an aquatic center by Jefferson School. She said it was promised to the voters.

“That has to be our emphasis,” she said, adding the bulk of the tax dollars should be spent on building the south-side pool.

But Glenn said the aquatic project needs to meet the needs of both the general public and swim teams.

Renovating the Central Municipal Pool would allow for a new permanent structure to be installed over it at a later date if funding is found, he said.

Deines, with the consulting group Counsilman-Hunsaker, said the two facilities combined would operate at a loss.

He said it would require an annual subsidy of about $700,000 compared to a $400,000 subsidy from the city and the school district to cover operating costs at the existing municipal pool.

The City of Cape Girardeau and the local school district combined have committed $10 million to build an aquatic center as approved by voters in two separate elections.

Community leaders had hoped to raise another $3 million, but former Mayors Harry Rediger and Jay Knudtson — who headed up the fundraising effort — said they were unable to secure private donations for the aquatic center project.

Rediger and Knudtson said the project proved difficult to sell to big-time donors. Knudtson said one potential donor refused to donate to any Missouri project for political reasons.

“We didn’t have a lot of big donors in our hip pocket,” he said.

But throughout more than a year of planning, the focus was on constructing a single indoor facility with a competitive pool and a leisure pool.

The plan presented to the committee at Tuesday’s meeting at the Osage Centre was “such a departure from where we began,” Knudtson said.

Several committee members said they felt the two-pool plan offers the best solution given the financial constraints.

The committee plans to meet again to finalize its report to the City Council and the school board, whose members will make the final decision on the project.

---

Aquatic Center project timeline

  • April 2018: Cape Girardeau voters approve parks/stormwater tax, which includes $6 million in funding for indoor aquatic center.
  • July 2018: Aquatic advisory committee, composed of representatives of the city and the Cape Girardeau School District, begin meeting to plan for the center.
  • September 2018: The Aquatics Facility Committee recommends the Cape Girardeau City Council hire a Colorado-based firm to plan for an indoor aquatic center.
  • October 2018: The City Council hires a consultant to do feasibility study for the aquatic center project
  • November 2018: Proposed sites for aquatic center narrowed to three.
  • December 2018: Jackson contractor proposes center be built on a 6-acre tract west of the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. Cape Girardeau school officials say district won’t help fund project unless aquatic center is located on school grounds.
  • December 2018: A divided committee votes to recommend constructing an indoor aquatic center near Jefferson Elementary School.
  • January 2019: The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously votes to build and operate an indoor aquatic center near Jefferson Elementary School in partnership with the local school district.
  • April 2019: Cape Girardeau School District voters approve bond issue, including $4 million for aquatic center project.
  • June 2019: Ad hoc committee meets to begin detailing plans for a new indoor aquatic center.
  • July 2019: Cape Girardeau City Council hires second consultant to plan for facility
  • August 2019: Consultant says an indoor facility with a 50-meter competition pool and a separate recreational pool could cost more than $27 million.
  • October 2019: Committee for first time considers two-pool plan involving renovation of Central Municipal Pool, and construction of an indoor leisure pool next to Jefferson Elementary School as way to stay within its $10 million budget.
