Changing course: Advisory group sets sights on two pools in Cape

An advisory committee has changed course, setting its sights on two pool projects in Cape Girardeau instead of one.

The ad hoc group Tuesday eyed a plan to construct an indoor leisure pool next to Jefferson Elementary School and renovate the Central Municipal Pool for swimming competitions.

Under this plan, the municipal pool would still rely on an inflatable bubble to allow it to be used in the winter.

Committee members said it would need a new inflatable bubble, which would cost about $500,000.

The latest plan would spend $6.6 million, including a new bubble, to renovate Central Municipal Pool and another $4.6 million for an indoor leisure pool that would have four lap lanes and some waterslides.

Under this proposal, the leisure pool would be housed in a “sprung structure,” which consultant George Deines described as “more of a tent type facility.” He said it would not be a brick and mortar building but would be “better than a bubble.”

The two-pool concept would total an estimated $11.2 million, but committee chairman Jeff Glenn said he believes once the consultant finalizes costs, the project could come within the $10 million budget.

Renovating the municipal pool would provide the 50-meter pool desired by competitive swimmers who already use the facility, committee members said.

Deines said the renovations would include taking the pool down to its base and building new concrete walls.

The existing pool building housing restrooms and the entrance lobby would be gutted and renovated, according to the consultant.

Committee member Penny Williams, recreation division manager for the city, said she is concerned keeping a bubble structure would not improve air quality at the pool.

But Deines said better water filtering with the new pool would improve air quality.

Advisory member Tamara Zellars Buck said the major focus should be on providing an aquatic center by Jefferson School. She said it was promised to the voters.

“That has to be our emphasis,” she said, adding the bulk of the tax dollars should be spent on building the south-side pool.

But Glenn said the aquatic project needs to meet the needs of both the general public and swim teams.