NewsAugust 3, 2023

Change for this weekend's tax free holiday in Missouri

Missouri's upcoming back-to-school tax-free weekend, Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6, will have a new wrinkle this year. Municipalities and counties that previously opted out of the annual three-day sales tax suspension, such as the City of Cape Girardeau, may not do so anymore thanks to a 2021 change in state law now taking effect...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A mother shops for school supplies Aug. 6, 2011, at a Target store in Cape Girardeau during tax free weekend. Some municipalities in Missouri, such as the city of Cape Girardeau, have opted out of the tax free holiday in the past but a 2021 state law now taking effect will not allow "opt outs" in the future.
A mother shops for school supplies Aug. 6, 2011, at a Target store in Cape Girardeau during tax free weekend. Some municipalities in Missouri, such as the city of Cape Girardeau, have opted out of the tax free holiday in the past but a 2021 state law now taking effect will not allow "opt outs" in the future.Southeast Missourian file

Missouri's upcoming back-to-school tax-free weekend, Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6, will have a new wrinkle this year.

Peter Kinder
Peter Kinder
Peter Kinder
Peter Kinder

Municipalities and counties that previously opted out of the annual three-day sales tax suspension, such as the City of Cape Girardeau, may not do so anymore thanks to a 2021 change in state law now taking effect.

A boon to those purchasing up to $50 in school supplies, up to $100 in new clothes and up to $3,500 in computers, elimination of the opt-out provision is being hailed by former state Sen. and one-time Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau.

"I strongly favor this move and believe there should never have been an option to opt out of a policy state lawmakers, elected by the people, passed," said Kinder, in remarks Wednesday, Aug. 2, to the Southeast Missourian.

Kinder, who 20 years ago represented state Senate District 27, reflected on concessions made to get the original 2003 legislation passed.

A mother shops for school supplies Aug. 6, 2011, at a Target store in Cape Girardeau during tax-free weekend. Some municipalities in Missouri, such as the City of Cape Girardeau, have opted out of the tax free holiday in the past but a 2021 state law now taking effect will not allow "opt outs" in the future.
A mother shops for school supplies Aug. 6, 2011, at a Target store in Cape Girardeau during tax-free weekend. Some municipalities in Missouri, such as the City of Cape Girardeau, have opted out of the tax free holiday in the past but a 2021 state law now taking effect will not allow "opt outs" in the future.Southeast Missourian file
A mother shops for school supplies Aug. 6, 2011, at a Target store in Cape Girardeau during tax-free weekend. Some municipalities in Missouri, such as the City of Cape Girardeau, have opted out of the tax free holiday in the past but a 2021 state law now taking effect will not allow "opt outs" in the future.
A mother shops for school supplies Aug. 6, 2011, at a Target store in Cape Girardeau during tax-free weekend. Some municipalities in Missouri, such as the City of Cape Girardeau, have opted out of the tax free holiday in the past but a 2021 state law now taking effect will not allow "opt outs" in the future.Southeast Missourian file

"I introduced the sales tax holiday to disallow opting out and to make it mandatory," Kinder said, adding his bill called for the first two weekends of August to enjoy a tax-free holiday.

A placard announces 2023's Tax Free Weekend at Walmart Supercenter, 305 E. Jackson Blvd., in Jackson. This year's tax-free weekend on several items, including school supplies, runs from Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6.
A placard announces 2023's Tax Free Weekend at Walmart Supercenter, 305 E. Jackson Blvd., in Jackson. This year's tax-free weekend on several items, including school supplies, runs from Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6.Jeff Long
A placard announces 2023's Tax Free Weekend at Walmart Supercenter, 305 E. Jackson Blvd., in Jackson. This year's tax-free weekend on several items, including school supplies, runs from Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6.
A placard announces 2023's Tax Free Weekend at Walmart Supercenter, 305 E. Jackson Blvd., in Jackson. This year's tax-free weekend on several items, including school supplies, runs from Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6.Jeff Long

"Allowing opt-outs and moving to a single weekend were two changes we had to make in order to get (the legislation) through, so I'm happy to see this change."

According to Missouri Independent online newspaper, 156 cities and 49 of the state's 114 counties opted out in 2022.

According to the74million.org, not being able to opt out is expected to cost local governments in Missouri about $465,000.

The loss is offset by additional revenue gleaned from online sales taxes, called use taxes, now in place in approximately half of Missouri's cities with populations greater than 2,000.

Peter Kinder
Peter Kinder
Peter Kinder
Peter Kinder

Use taxes place a levy on goods purchased out of state for delivery to the state.

City of Cape Girardeau voters approved a use tax 61% to 39% on Nov. 2, 2021.

