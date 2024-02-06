Change for this weekend's tax free holiday in Missouri

Missouri's upcoming back-to-school tax-free weekend, Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6, will have a new wrinkle this year.

Peter Kinder

Municipalities and counties that previously opted out of the annual three-day sales tax suspension, such as the City of Cape Girardeau, may not do so anymore thanks to a 2021 change in state law now taking effect.

A boon to those purchasing up to $50 in school supplies, up to $100 in new clothes and up to $3,500 in computers, elimination of the opt-out provision is being hailed by former state Sen. and one-time Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau.

"I strongly favor this move and believe there should never have been an option to opt out of a policy state lawmakers, elected by the people, passed," said Kinder, in remarks Wednesday, Aug. 2, to the Southeast Missourian.

Kinder, who 20 years ago represented state Senate District 27, reflected on concessions made to get the original 2003 legislation passed.

A mother shops for school supplies Aug. 6, 2011, at a Target store in Cape Girardeau during tax-free weekend. Some municipalities in Missouri, such as the City of Cape Girardeau, have opted out of the tax free holiday in the past but a 2021 state law now taking effect will not allow "opt outs" in the future. Southeast Missourian file

"I introduced the sales tax holiday to disallow opting out and to make it mandatory," Kinder said, adding his bill called for the first two weekends of August to enjoy a tax-free holiday.