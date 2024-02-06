"So, what do you do with your photographs?"
A simple question led to one of the most raw, emotional experiences Ryan LaRose has encountered as a downtown street photographer and TikTok content creator. Minnesota resident Deb Burger stood by the Mississippi River on May 5 as she asked LaRose about his photographs, while preparing herself mentally and emotionally to spread her fathers ashes in the river as part of his final wishes.
LaRose was busy taking a photograph of a woman spelling out "Jesus Saves" with sticks from the Mississippi River before Burger asked the question that would form a bond between LaRose and herself. Burger explained she was in Cape Girardeau that day to spread a portion of her father's ashes, who died in October 2020, and was hoping LaRose could capture the moment. LaRose posted the interaction on his social media and the video has gained a lot of attention.
"All the comments on the video I posted talk about how it was a divine day and how I was meant to be there to take her photo and be a part of her journey," LaRose said. "I thought it was ironic that I was in the moment taking a picture of a phrase that people would also consider divine and meant to be."
Burger's father, Bob Sipos, who lived in Cascade, Missouri, in Wayne County, was diagnosed with cancer five years ago and spent a lot of time attending doctor appointments at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. After his appointments, Sipos enjoyed sitting by the Mississippi River and watch as it flowed.
"My dad fell in love with the river and watching the barges go up and down," Burger said. "In fact, he was an avid lottery player. He bought tickets every week, 'Gotta get my numbers,' he would say, because he told us if he ever won the lottery, he was going to rent out a river boat with the paddle wheel and start at the end of the Mississippi River up in Minnesota and ride that paddle boat with his family all the way down throughout the whole United States."
Sipos, originally from Texas, joined the U.S. Air Force after finishing high school and met his wife, Joan, in St. Louis. The two had three kids together, Deb being the middle child, and spent time in Illinois, Nebraska and Ohio. Sipos worked at BF Goodrich in northern Ohio as a chemical operator and also farmed on 50 acres.
"My dad was an avid outdoorsman and so knowledgeable in every category, whether it be cars, roofing, electrical or plumbing. There wasn't anything the man couldn't do," Burger said. "He was a tremendous guy and a person that everybody loved. Easygoing man and he had a sense of adventure and a sense of humor. I miss my dad every single day. Every single day. I am so grateful to him for everything he taught me and the legacy he is leaving to my kids."
Sipos and his family moved from Ohio to Cascade after he retired from BF Goodrich. He and his wife purchased 214 acres and built a house 21 years ago where he could enjoy the outdoors, by hunting, fishing and riding recreational vehicles.
Burger said one of her favorite memories of her dad was when he taught her to drive a stick-shift. She said she could see him wince every single time she would grind the gears of the car, but was always patient with her. When Burger wanted to tell her family she knew how to drive a stick-shift now, her father stopped her and said now she needed to learn how to change a tire.
Sipos passed away from cancer after the disease spread to his esophagus and lungs. Burger said he was always a fighter and never wanted to hear how bad his diagnosis was getting, in order to have the heart to continue his fight.
"We tried to keep his spirits up, even during the final days. It wasn't until then that we actually had hospice bring the hospital bed into our home," Burger said. "My mother and I were at his bedside when he did pass. He had great doctors at Saint Francis who took care of him and they certainly tried everything, and both my parents love Saint Francis."
Burger currently is taking care of her mother who suffers hearing and vision impairments. Burger plans to sell her parent's property and move her mother back to Minnesota to live with her.
She describes herself as an adrenaline seeker like her father and recently went sky diving with her kids and scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef.
LaRose said he plans to keep in touch with Burger after their interaction and believes they met for a very specific purpose.
"The next day, after I had sent her all the pictures, we kept texting and she just kept thanking me for what I did for her, how much it meant for her and how she will always remember that for the rest of her life," LaRose said. "I just thought, 'We need to keep in touch.' I know I only met her for 5 minutes, but in that short amount of time, there was a bond formed between her and I."
LaRose's video of Burger spreading her father's ashes currently has more than 3,000 views on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ryan.larose.5. The video may be seen on his Facebook page or on his TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@ryanlarose.photography.
