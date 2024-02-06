"So, what do you do with your photographs?"

A simple question led to one of the most raw, emotional experiences Ryan LaRose has encountered as a downtown street photographer and TikTok content creator. Minnesota resident Deb Burger stood by the Mississippi River on May 5 as she asked LaRose about his photographs, while preparing herself mentally and emotionally to spread her fathers ashes in the river as part of his final wishes.

LaRose was busy taking a photograph of a woman spelling out "Jesus Saves" with sticks from the Mississippi River before Burger asked the question that would form a bond between LaRose and herself. Burger explained she was in Cape Girardeau that day to spread a portion of her father's ashes, who died in October 2020, and was hoping LaRose could capture the moment. LaRose posted the interaction on his social media and the video has gained a lot of attention.

"All the comments on the video I posted talk about how it was a divine day and how I was meant to be there to take her photo and be a part of her journey," LaRose said. "I thought it was ironic that I was in the moment taking a picture of a phrase that people would also consider divine and meant to be."

Burger's father, Bob Sipos, who lived in Cascade, Missouri, in Wayne County, was diagnosed with cancer five years ago and spent a lot of time attending doctor appointments at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. After his appointments, Sipos enjoyed sitting by the Mississippi River and watch as it flowed.

"My dad fell in love with the river and watching the barges go up and down," Burger said. "In fact, he was an avid lottery player. He bought tickets every week, 'Gotta get my numbers,' he would say, because he told us if he ever won the lottery, he was going to rent out a river boat with the paddle wheel and start at the end of the Mississippi River up in Minnesota and ride that paddle boat with his family all the way down throughout the whole United States."

Sipos, originally from Texas, joined the U.S. Air Force after finishing high school and met his wife, Joan, in St. Louis. The two had three kids together, Deb being the middle child, and spent time in Illinois, Nebraska and Ohio. Sipos worked at BF Goodrich in northern Ohio as a chemical operator and also farmed on 50 acres.

Bob Sipos and his daughter Deb Burger during Sipos's final days. He died in October 2020 from cancer and told Burger his final wishes were for his ashes to be spread at Jefferson Barracks and in the Mississippi River. Courtesy of Deb Burger

"My dad was an avid outdoorsman and so knowledgeable in every category, whether it be cars, roofing, electrical or plumbing. There wasn't anything the man couldn't do," Burger said. "He was a tremendous guy and a person that everybody loved. Easygoing man and he had a sense of adventure and a sense of humor. I miss my dad every single day. Every single day. I am so grateful to him for everything he taught me and the legacy he is leaving to my kids."