Championship on their mind

The top-seeded Cape Central Tigers, led by Jaydon Reynolds, center, who scored a game-high 16 points, routed fourth-seeded Notre Dame 58-23 on Thursday, Dec. 28, to reach the championship game of the 2023 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Find out more about all the games in today's Sports section, and see more photos in galleries at www.semoball.com...