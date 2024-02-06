The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce announced new major recognitions for entrepreneurship at its annual banquet Friday night, including a new hall of fame and walk of fame.

Jon K. Rust, outgoing chairman of the chamber board and publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications, outlined the three-part plan to honor entrepreneurs at the banquet:

an award to be given annually to ï¿½one or more worthy entrepreneurs with direct ties to the area.ï¿½

establishment of the Entrepreneur Hall of Fame in a portion of the chamberï¿½s space in the Marquette Tech District.

construction of an entrepreneur walk of fame being established in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The annual award will be called the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award.

John Mehner, president and CEO of the chamber, said the walk of fame is part of the cityï¿½s downtown strategic plan. It will be installed on the courthouse side of Spanish Street between Broadway and Independence Street. The hall of fame, Mehner said, will be in corridors near the chamberï¿½s board room with informational panels and plaques.

Mehner said some of the details of the criteria for the hall of fame and walk of fame need to be fine-tuned, but inclusion will require more than starting and running a successful small business.

ï¿½Theyï¿½ll have to have one or more megasuccessful ventures,ï¿½ Mehner said, adding the selection will follow a similar process the chamber uses for other awards. The elected members will be vetted by a committee.