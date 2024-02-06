Challenger seeks seat on Cape Girardeau school board

This is the first in a series of profiles featuring persons seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau Public School Board in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running.
Today: Ramona Bailey, a non-incumbent, operates her own business, Royal Treatment Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services. She is also the outreach and educational associate for S.N.A.P. (Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please).
I want to represent the underrepresented voices of students, parents, teachers and community.
Parents of honor roll students made the difficult decision to send their children to in-person learning (during) 2nd semester, because the Edgenuity program drastically impacted their student's success.
The CGPS should continue to follow the recommendations of the PHC.
If we continue with in-person learning, replacing the Edgenuity program will be essential to increase the students' success.
I would ask these questions: Where can the CGPS budget be trimmed? How can other resources be increased?
Often parents feel like the School Board is an unapproachable entity that simply puts out information about decisions already made without meaningful parent or community input. I want to change that stigma so parents can get involved with their child's education beyond the classroom.
Note: Edgenuity is the online learning platform used in the Tigers@Home program by Cape Girardeau's secondary students.
