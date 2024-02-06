All sections
NewsMarch 12, 2021

Challenger seeks seat on Cape Girardeau school board

This is the first in a series of profiles featuring persons seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau Public School Board in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running. Today: Ramona Bailey, a non-incumbent, operates her own business, Royal Treatment Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services. She is also the outreach and educational associate for S.N.A.P. (Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please)...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Ramona Bailey
Ramona Bailey

This is the first in a series of profiles featuring persons seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau Public School Board in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running.

Today: Ramona Bailey, a non-incumbent, operates her own business, Royal Treatment Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services. She is also the outreach and educational associate for S.N.A.P. (Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please).

  • Why do you wish to serve on the school board?

I want to represent the underrepresented voices of students, parents, teachers and community.

  • What are the continuing challenges posed by COVID facing CGPS, in your opinion?

Parents of honor roll students made the difficult decision to send their children to in-person learning (during) 2nd semester, because the Edgenuity program drastically impacted their student's success.

  • The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center trustees voted to end the face covering mandate, instead giving a "strong recommendation" for their continued use. What impact should the county's policy have on the Cape schools?
The CGPS should continue to follow the recommendations of the PHC.

  • Even after the end of the pandemic, do you see remotely delivered (virtual) education continuing in some form and has the landscape for teaching permanently changed as a result of COVID-19?

If we continue with in-person learning, replacing the Edgenuity program will be essential to increase the students' success.

  • Governor Parson withheld $123 million from Missouri K-12 education for the budget year that began July 1. State funding for education is down. In what ways can CGPS respond in an atmosphere of reduced state funding?

I would ask these questions: Where can the CGPS budget be trimmed? How can other resources be increased?

  • Miscellaneous comments?

Often parents feel like the School Board is an unapproachable entity that simply puts out information about decisions already made without meaningful parent or community input. I want to change that stigma so parents can get involved with their child's education beyond the classroom.

Note: Edgenuity is the online learning platform used in the Tigers@Home program by Cape Girardeau's secondary students.

Local News
