Challenger seeks seat on Cape Girardeau school board

This is the first in a series of profiles featuring persons seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau Public School Board in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running.

Today: Ramona Bailey, a non-incumbent, operates her own business, Royal Treatment Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services. She is also the outreach and educational associate for S.N.A.P. (Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please).

Why do you wish to serve on the school board?

I want to represent the underrepresented voices of students, parents, teachers and community.

What are the continuing challenges posed by COVID facing CGPS, in your opinion?

Parents of honor roll students made the difficult decision to send their children to in-person learning (during) 2nd semester, because the Edgenuity program drastically impacted their student's success.