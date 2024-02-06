Chainsaw artist carves piece for Easter display

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Who knew a carving of praying hands could be so big?

When Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce president Becky Wiginton asked Bob Weston for a small carving to include in this weekend's Stations of the Cross in Marble Hill, she anticipated something about 1 foot high. Well, Weston wasn't thinking small.

His 4-foot chainsaw carving will be easy to spot at Stations of the Cross, a drive-through and walk-through display that will be set up from 7 a.m. on Good Friday through 6 p.m. Easter Sunday in Magnolia Park.

"His piece is magnificent, and in my mind, represents the love Jesus had for us. His prayer was big, His sacrifice was big, and Mr Weston's carved hands elegantly show that," Wiginton said.

Stations of the Cross will be set up similar to Christmas in the Park. It is not a live display. There will be 12 stages, with each stage describing a portion of Jesus' death and resurrection. The event is free and family-friendly.

A Bollinger County native and self-employed logger, Weston was about 50 years old before he tried his hand at chainsaw carving.