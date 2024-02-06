Chaffee's water rates up with the new year

The increase after 1,000 gallons amounts to 65 cents per every 100 additional gallons used.

For example, 1,100 gallons will cost $20.90, according to a chart accessible on the city's website, www.cityofchaffee.com.

The increase will first be noticed with the March billing.

Residents with questions may call City Hall at (573) 887-3558 or email information@cityofchaffee.com.