NewsJanuary 4, 2023

Chaffee's water rates up with the new year

Jeff Long

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Chaffee, Missouri, City Hall at 222 W. Yoakum Ave. Chaffee's water rates increased Sunday, Jan. 1.
Chaffee, Missouri, City Hall at 222 W. Yoakum Ave. Chaffee's water rates increased Sunday, Jan. 1.Southeast Missourian file

This story is updated.

Effective on Sunday, Jan. 1, water rates rose in the Scott County city of Chaffee, Missouri, which recorded a 2020 Census Bureau population of 3,057.

The first 1,000 gallons of used water have increased from $20 to $20.25, a 1.25% increase.

The increase after 1,000 gallons amounts to 65 cents per every 100 additional gallons used.

For example, 1,100 gallons will cost $20.90, according to a chart accessible on the city's website, www.cityofchaffee.com.

The increase will first be noticed with the March billing.

Residents with questions may call City Hall at (573) 887-3558 or email information@cityofchaffee.com.

Local News
