Chaffee's water rates up with the new year

This story is updated.
Effective on Sunday, Jan. 1, water rates rose in the Scott County city of Chaffee, Missouri, which recorded a 2020 Census Bureau population of 3,057.
The first 1,000 gallons of used water have increased from $20 to $20.25, a 1.25% increase.
The increase after 1,000 gallons amounts to 65 cents per every 100 additional gallons used.
For example, 1,100 gallons will cost $20.90, according to a chart accessible on the city's website, www.cityofchaffee.com.
The increase will first be noticed with the March billing.
Residents with questions may call City Hall at (573) 887-3558 or email information@cityofchaffee.com.
