Chaffee woman injured in early-morning fire, home deemed total loss

One person was injured and a home was deemed a total loss in a fire early Monday morning in Chaffee, Missouri.

According to fire chief Sam Glency, Chaffee firefighters responded to a report of a single-wide mobile home on fire at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sherry Lynn Lane.

A woman who attempted to put out the fire, which started in her bedroom, was transported to a local hospital for burns on her hands and severe smoke inhalation. Glency said he is unsure how many people reside at the home.