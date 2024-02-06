Chaffee woman injured in early-morning fire, home deemed total loss

One person was injured and a home was deemed a total loss in a fire early Monday morning in Chaffee, Missouri.
According to fire chief Sam Glency, Chaffee firefighters responded to a report of a single-wide mobile home on fire at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sherry Lynn Lane.
A woman who attempted to put out the fire, which started in her bedroom, was transported to a local hospital for burns on her hands and severe smoke inhalation. Glency said he is unsure how many people reside at the home.
The structure was deemed a total loss. While unsure of the official damage amount, Glency estimates the fire caused between $75,000 to $100,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, and the incident is under investigation.
Delta, Oran and Scott City fire departments provided assistance to the Chaffee Fire Department in battling the blaze.
