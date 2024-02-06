Chaffee tradition opens for season

With just more than 3,000 people, Chaffee, Missouri, is considered a small town — and folks in small towns embrace their traditions.

Rosalie Haney shows her alarm going off at 10:30 a.m., the official time Chaffee Drive In opened for the season Monday, March 6, in Chaffee Missouri. Haney was the first to order and had a list of items she had been waiting for. Alyssa Lunsford

Rosalie Haney shows her alarm going off at 10:30 a.m., the official time Chaffee Drive In opened for the season Monday, March 6, in Chaffee Missouri. Haney was the first to order and had a list of items she had been waiting for. Alyssa Lunsford

Chaffee Drive In is one of those traditions.

The local mainstay reopened for the season Monday, March 6, with a line of excited ice cream eaters ready to greet owner Laura Estes and her workers.

Rosalie Haney of Chaffee was the first in line for the season, and even brought her own chair to sit in while waiting more than two hours for the restaurant to open.