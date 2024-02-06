Chaffee to stage first-ever bike rodeo; fireworks update

The City of Chaffee, Missouri, will hold a children's event Saturday to register bicycles and to meet municipal police officers, city firefighters and members of the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

"We have an assortment of bicycles right now and we don't know who owns them," said city administrator Lee Horton.

"In the future, if bikes are registered with the city, we'll have information on hand if they're ever lost, stolen or found," he added.

According to the city's website, identification kits will also be able to help law enforcement if a child ever goes missing or becomes separated from family members.

A bicycle obstacle course is planned as are raffles for kids aged 4 to 12 at the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 217 S. Frisco St.